Olympic rider’s final farewell to the horse who ‘changed his life’





Belgian Olympic showjumper Jérôme Guery has paid tribute to Papillon Z, the horse he credits for taking him to the top and “changing his life”.

“It is with great emotion that I announce that our Papillon has gone to join the stars,” said Jérôme on Wednesday (8 April).

Papillon joined Jérôme’s stable in March 2015 aged 13, having been successfully competed by Rik Hemeryck and Gregory Wathelet at Nations Cup and World Cup events.

The pair developed a strong partnership, and within weeks won the CSIO5* Lummen grand prix on home soil that May, and promptly followed it up with a winning Nations Cup appearance at Sopot, and a CSI5* victory at Knokke. The pair qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, although Jérôme rode his other top horse Grand Cru Van De Rozenberg.

Jérôme and Papillon continued to compete successfully at shows around the world until Papillon’s retirement from the top level in 2018, when Jérôme’s son Mathieu, then 14, enjoyed his first two years of horses on him.

“Our Papi was a wonderful horse; so generous, endearing, he left no one indifferent. He was a very special horse, who changed my life,” said Jérôme.

“I won my first five-star grand prix with him, he qualified for the Rio Olympic Games. It was with him that I discovered the very highest level, that I travelled to the four corners of the world. He allowed me to be among the best riders in the world. He also allowed Mathieu to make his debut on horses and passed on to him the passion for competitions.”

Jérôme thanked Papillon “for everything you gave us”.

“Thank you for all these moments of joy and happiness that we experienced thanks to you,” he said.

“I would also like to thank his owners, the Woitrin family, for entrusting us with this extraordinary horse. Thank you to all the people who took care of him and who allowed us to experience all these magical moments.

“And thank you all for your messages, your support and the affection you have shown him over all these years. You will remain for ever in our hearts. We love you Papillon.”

