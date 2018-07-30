Royal International Horse Show supreme ponies: 2002 to 2018

First introduced at the Longines Royal International Horse Show in 2002, the de la Hey Family Supreme Ridden Pony Championship (formerly the Underwood/Dick Saunders) is one of the most prestigious titles on the pony showing circuit.
Prior to 2002 the pony champions competed against the horses for the British Horse Society Supreme Ridden title. Two ponies successfully lifted the overall supreme title: Royal Bronze in 1993 and Trelawn Playboy in 2001.
The supreme championship for ridden ponies is open to the champion show hunter pony, Heritage M&M supreme ridden champion, champion working hunter pony, champion show pony, supreme mini pony champion, supreme intermediate champion and supreme skewbald & piebald ridden champion (if 14.2hh and under) at the Longines Royal International Horse Show.
Below is a list of the winners to date, and scroll down for pictures of each of these stunning examples of their type.
RIHS supreme pony hall of fame
2002: Mrs Michael Coates’ Yealand Chapter
2003: Mrs M Cuthbertson & Mrs D L Thomas’ Posh Spice ll
2004: Mrs D L Thomas & Mrs J Newbury’s Chiddock over the Limit
2005: Mrs A Fowler’s Broadgrove Chatterbox
2006: Mrs D Modon’s Fairholme Rosettas Rhapsody
2007: Mrs S Horne’s Tidesbrook Roger Rabbit
2008: Mr & Mrs Hughes-Jones’ Chinook Morning Light
2009: Mrs K Carter’s Chagford Lewis
2010: Ms L Boulton’s Pebbly Pipe Dream
2011: Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Rotherwood Rainmaker
2012: Mr D Dixon & Mrs M Harforth’s Dance All Night
2013: Mr D Dixon & Mrs M Harforth’s Dance All Night
2014: Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Rotherwood Rainmaker
2015: Mr & Mrs J Eddis’ Beat The Boss
2016: The Farmbrough family’s Tambrook My Destiny
2017: Mrs M Burchell Small’s Seamoor Lady Derby
2018: Mrs M Stanford’s Benbreac Of Croila