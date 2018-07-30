Royal International Horse Show supreme ponies: 2002 to 2018

First introduced at the Longines Royal International Horse Show in 2002, the de la Hey Family Supreme Ridden Pony Championship (formerly the Underwood/Dick Saunders) is one of the most prestigious titles on the pony showing circuit.

Prior to 2002 the pony champions competed against the horses for the British Horse Society Supreme Ridden title. Two ponies successfully lifted the overall supreme title: Royal Bronze in 1993 and Trelawn Playboy in 2001.

The supreme championship for ridden ponies is open to the champion show hunter pony, Heritage M&M supreme ridden champion, champion working hunter pony, champion show pony, supreme mini pony champion, supreme intermediate champion and supreme skewbald & piebald ridden champion (if 14.2hh and under) at the Longines Royal International Horse Show.

Below is a list of the winners to date, and scroll down for pictures of each of these stunning examples of their type.

RIHS supreme pony hall of fame

2002: Mrs Michael Coates’ Yealand Chapter

2003: Mrs M Cuthbertson & Mrs D L Thomas’ Posh Spice ll

2004: Mrs D L Thomas & Mrs J Newbury’s Chiddock over the Limit

2005: Mrs A Fowler’s Broadgrove Chatterbox

2006: Mrs D Modon’s Fairholme Rosettas Rhapsody

2007: Mrs S Horne’s Tidesbrook Roger Rabbit

2008: Mr & Mrs Hughes-Jones’ Chinook Morning Light

2009: Mrs K Carter’s Chagford Lewis

2010: Ms L Boulton’s Pebbly Pipe Dream

2011: Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Rotherwood Rainmaker

2012: Mr D Dixon & Mrs M Harforth’s Dance All Night

2013: Mr D Dixon & Mrs M Harforth’s Dance All Night

2014: Mr & Mrs Cartlidge’s Rotherwood Rainmaker

2015: Mr & Mrs J Eddis’ Beat The Boss

2016: The Farmbrough family’s Tambrook My Destiny

2017: Mrs M Burchell Small’s Seamoor Lady Derby

2018: Mrs M Stanford’s Benbreac Of Croila