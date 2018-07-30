Royal International Horse Show supreme horses hall of fame

The British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Horse at the Longines Royal International Horse Show has a long and prestigious history dating back to 1978. The champion hunter, arab, riding horse, hack, cob and coloured (if over 14.2hh) all have the chance to be crowned supreme ridden horse champion at Hickstead on the final day of the show. The winner is awarded the Winston Churchill trophy, while the breeder of the supreme ridden horse receives the Dorian Williams Trophy.

Prior to 2002, when the supreme pony title was introduced, the pony champions competed against the horses for the British Horse Society Supreme Ridden title. Two ponies successfully lifted the overall supreme title: Royal Bronze in 1993 and Trelawn Playboy in 2001.

Scroll down to enjoy our picture gallery of winners from 2002 to 2017…

RIHS supreme horses hall of fame

1978: Mrs P White’s Kemplay

1979: P White’s Flashman

1980: Mobility Ltd’s The Consort

1981: T F Hunnable’s Brown Buzzard

1982: SElB Ltd’s Assurance

1983: SElB Ltd’s Elite

1984: Mr & Mrs R Johnstone’s Canik Crystif

1985: Mrs P Flemming’s Byron ll

1986: Mrs J Dewar’s Seabrooke

1987: Mr A Spiers’ Freeway

1988: Cooper Corporation’s lnspector Cluzeot

1989: Mrs N J Turner’s Skibbereen

1990: Mrs H Griffiths’ Super Ted

1991: Mrs H Griffiths’ Super Ted

1992: Cooper Corporation’s Royal Mile

1993: I E Evans & Son Ltd’s Royal Bronze

1994: Miss C Cooper’s Mystic Minstrel

1995: Monarch Assurance Plc’s Portman

1996: Colchester Commercials’ Regal Ma:x

1997: Mr J Dunlop’s Red Hand

1998: Mr J Dunlop’s Red Hand

1999: Mr J Dunlop’s Statesman lll

2000: D Parker’s Sandy Lane

2001: Mrs K McWilliam’s Trelawn Playboy

2002: Broadstone Stud’s Broadstone Dee

2003: Mrs T Briggs’ Boy George

2004: Kelanne Stud’s Mister McEvoy

2005: P Hayler & P Atkinso’s Broadstone Doulton

2006: Lucy Smith-Crallan’s Captain Hastings

2007: Monseratt Sport Horses’ Sleeve Nambon Mist

2008: Carol Bardo’s The Philanderer

2009: J L Dunlop’s Finn McCool lll

2010: Carol Bardo’s The Philanderer

2011: Jackie Beatham & Carol Bardo’s Comberton Clancy

2012: Katie Jerram’s Dunbeacon

2013: Pearly King, ridden by Simon Charlesworth

2014: Hoppy Jumping, ridden by Allister Hood

2015: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross

2016: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross

2017: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Allister Hood

2018: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Oliver Hood