



Melanie and Gemma Stanford’s prolific Highland stallion Benbreac Of Croila has died aged 17 after a short illness. He was one of the most consistent native ponies of modern times, becoming the first native to win the supreme at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), in 2018.

By Ulleam of Croila out of Shelagh of Croila, Benbreac of Croila — known as Breac at home — he was bred by the late Cameron Ormiston.

Melanie and her daughter Gemma bought Breac as an unhandled yearling.

“Mum bought two yearling colts; Breac was actually meant to be a companion as Mum preferred the other pony,” Gemma said. “Breac was the definition of an ugly duckling who blossomed into a swan. I put so much time into him as a youngster and sometimes I’d look at him and think ‘I wonder if I’ll ever lead you in a championship’. We had an incredible bond.”

Breac made his debut in the show ring at the back end of his three-year-old year, and as a four-year-old he achieved his first major win when he stood in-hand champion at the National Pony Society Spring Festival.

“I remember he got a picture in H&H after that win,” said Gemma. “During his career he was also an H&H horse hero and a cover star.”

For the majority of his career, Breac was shown under saddle by Matt Cooper, and Gemma took the lead in in-hand classes.

He became a two-time Royal Windsor M&M in-hand supreme winner and he was also M&M ridden champion there twice, qualifying for London International on both occasions.

His other results include lifting the overall supreme at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage championships, winning the supreme Heritage championship at the BSPS summer championships and claiming the £1,000 supreme final at North of England. He qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) six times, winning once and standing second twice. He was best of breed at London International four times, also finishing third overall in 2015 and reserve overall in both 2016 and 2019. He won in-hand titles at the Great Yorkshire, the Royal Highland, Royal Cornwall and Royal Norfolk. He was also ridden champion at the Royal Highland.

Gemma added: “He won everything a Highland pony could possibly win. At Hickstead, he broke all records and made history.”

He retired from the ring in 2019 after London aged 12.

“In 2019 I had a baby and he only did four shows that year,” Gemma said. “He qualified for HOYS and London, and contested the two finals. Then, Covid hit, so his retirement was well timed.”

His stock has also excelled in the show ring; his daughter Finglands Flora enjoyed many wins on the novice circuit and his son Finglands Braveheart followed in his sire’s footsteps when he won the £1,000 supreme final at North of England, also appearing at HOYS.

Gemma added: “It was his showmanship and unrivalled presence that was so rare. If anybody saw him in the ring, they’d understand what I meant. He would go from being the quietest stallion that anyone could handle to being the ultimate showman. He lived for the show ring and thrived on outings. He came alive when he stepped into the ring and was the most incredible performer. He is irreplaceable and will leave the biggest hole in our hearts. He’s a pony of a lifetime.”

