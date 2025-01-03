Meet the 2024 M&M supreme best of breed winners from London International





As we wave goodbye to the London International Horse Show for another 12 months, we meet the 12 best of breeds crowned in the 2024 BSPS M&M supreme ridden final.

This year, a home-produced Fell stallion was crowned overall supreme with a Dales stallion in reserve. For the first time in many years, only large breed ponies occupied the top 10 final placings.

Here are the 12 best of breed winners from the 2024 BSPS M&M supreme ridden final:

Dartmoor

Sam Roberts rides Jacky and Joyce Newbery’s home-bred stallion Newoak Bobby James to lead the Dartmoor field, and finish as top small breed in the final placings.

Exmoor

Jess Talbot is best of three Exmoor finalists on Julian Walter’s stallion Blackthorn Poldark.

Shetland

Latijn V.D Helling and Harriet Procter win the Shetland crown for owner Aliya Khan.

Welsh section A

Victoria Harker and former reserve supreme champion Dukeshill Pearly Spencer reclaim the Welsh section A title.

Welsh section B

Melau Aramis and Lilly Walker are best of the two Welsh section B finalists.

Welsh section C

Fourth overall is the best Welsh section C, April Gilmartin’s stallion Gems Malt Whiskey.

Welsh section D

2024 HOYS winner Tireinon Llew finishes his season as top Welsh section D in London for rider Vikki Smith and owner Danielle Garner.

Connemara

The 2022 supreme winner, Amanda Sharman’s stallion Castle Kestrel, is best of breed once again with Lucy Glover at the helm.

New Forest

The only mare placed, Trenley Trinket takes the New Forest spoils for owner/rider Lauren Brill.

Fell

Victoria Taylor lands the Fell accolade en route to winning the overall supreme title with her own stallion Birkettbank Master John.

Dales

Reserve in the 2024 BSPS M&M supreme ridden final and top Dales is Joe Watson riding his own stallion Griseburn Major, who was also overall runner-up here 12 months ago.

Highland

Chris Grant pilots his own stallion Dunedin Iolare into third overall after clinching the Highland best of breed honours.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also like to read:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now