Meet the 12 best of breeds crowned in the M&M supreme final at London International





The 2022 BSPS Heritage M&M supreme ridden final held at London International Horse Show was a feast for the eyes, with each of the 12 native breeds being represented by stunning ponies and their hard-working riders.

Coming out on top was Amanda Sharman’s seven-year-old Connemara Castle Kestrel and his producer Lucy Glover, and alongside the top 10 final placings, 12 best of breed prizes were awarded.

In no particular order, meet the best of breed winners crowned in the 2022 BSPS Heritage M&M supreme ridden final at London International…

Connemara

Amanda Sharman’s Castle Kestrel, ridden by Lucy Glover, scores top marks to win his best of breed title and the overall supreme honour, on his debut at London International.

Fell

Ruth Roberts’ stallion Wildhoeve Oki Doki is top Fell, and ninth overall, with Clare Fitch.

Welsh section B

The Walker family’s Melau Aramis tops the Welsh section B line-up and finishes seventh overall on his debut in the championship with Lauren Brill.

Dales

For the second year in a row, Julie Pennell’s Dales stallion Nipna Midnight Rambler lifts his best of breed title with Sarah Parker, before finishing fifth in the final line-up.

Shetland

Lucy Richardson’s Briar Snowfox and Lilly Richardson are top Shetland and also win the Heniarth trophy for the highest placed junior combination.

Dartmoor

Felicity Thompson’s home-bred Salcombe Starehole Bay, last year’s reserve supreme, reclaims the best of breed sash before landing fourth overall.

Welsh section D

Katherine Mark’s home-produced stallion Thorneyside Guardsman is best of the Welsh section Ds.

Welsh section A

Jenny Harker’s stallion Dukeshill Pearly Spencer and Victoria Harker win the Welsh section A crown and are named reserve supreme champions.

Exmoor

Mary Rose Bryant’s Warrenmere Woodcock wins the Exmoor sash, under Elizabeth Etchells, on his final appearance in London.

Highland

Third overall and best of the Highland field is Jane McNaught’s gelding Dunedin Mascot with Katie Common.

New Forest

Leisa Woodward’s stallion Hilltop Ned and last year’s supreme victor Rebecca Penny top the New Forests and finish eighth.

Welsh section C

Coming out as the victorious Welsh section C is London debutante Hannah Turnock’s stallion Menai George.

