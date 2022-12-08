Who will you be rooting for? Meet the BSPS M&M supreme finalists heading to London International





Get to know which star native ponies will be contesting the 2022 BSPS Heritage M&M supreme ridden final held at London International Horse Show on Monday 19 December.

Who will you be rooting for?

Trailtrow Tearlach

Gillian McMurray’s home-bred, home-produced Highland stallion, 13, qualified for London at Royal Lancashire show with Gillian’s daughter, Kirstin McMurray, in the saddle. Tearlach is a third generation London finalist, and is the sixth different Trailtrow-bred pony to have qualified for the final since 1985.

Gems Malt Whiskey

April Gilmartin’s own seasoned Welsh section C stallion has enjoyed top two placings at both Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the Royal International (RIHS) over the past two seasons, and this will be his third consecutive trip to London. This season, he netted a place at the very first qualifier held at Royal Windsor.

Llandderfel Prince Richard

Anne Wilson’s seven-year-old Welsh section D stallion recently finished second at HOYS with Dannii Thexton. This will be his first trip to London.

Bryncarreg The Bandit

The Welsh section C, who also competes as a working hunter, is heading to London for his owners Christine Phillips and Charlotte Laurens. He is produced by Katy Marriott-Payne, who finished third with him at HOYS this year, and will be ridden by Kimberley Bates at the London final.

Hilltop Ned

Owned by Leisa Woodward, the New Forest stallion, who is a former HOYS winner, and Rebecca Penny picked up their qualification at the BSPS Heritage championships.

Dukeshill Pearly Spencer

The consistent Welsh section A and Victoria Harker will be heading to London for the second time for owner Jenny Harker. The stallion’s career CV includes a win at the Royal Welsh as a two-year-old and placings at both HOYS and the RIHS under-saddle.

Shilstone Rocks River Dart

Chloe Chubb qualified the Dartmoor stallion, a HOYS and RIHS finalist this year, at the BSPS Heritage championships. She will pass the reins to Emma Lucas in London.

Greenholme Knight

Ridden by Terry Clynes, Ciaran Kelly’s six-year-old Fell stallion was also a HOYS and RIHS finalist during 2022, his debut open season. He qualified for London at the BSPS Heritage championships after winning his best of breed class.

Wortley Golcar Lily

Produced by Aimee Devane, Gillian Simpson’s home-bred Welsh section B mare has consistently been to HOYS and the RIHS under-saddle. In London she’ll be piloted by Amber Thorpe.

Wishaw Red Admiral

Simone Harrison’s home-produced nine-year-old Welsh section D took the SEIB Search For A Star M&M championship back in 2021, and he has similarly excelled in the show ring this season, finishing fourth at the RIHS and narrowly missing out on his HOYS pass.

Latijn V.D. Helling

Owned by Claire Connor, the first-season Shetland stallion and Aliya Khan were crowned supreme M&M ridden champions at the Royal Highland Show. At the BSPS Heritage championships, the pair picked up their ticket in the small breeds semi-final, but also won the best of breeds Shetland class the following day.

Inverin Paddy

Lucy Heygate’s 11-year-old Connemara, who is home-produced by Lucy from her family farm, will be making his second appearance in London, after qualifying this year at South of England.

Westown Wild Fire

Sarah Weston’s home-bred Dartmoor stallion qualified under his producer Sarah Parker at the BSPS summer championships. In his debut season under-saddle in 2021, he won at HOYS and finished second at the RIHS. This will be his debut at the London finale and he will be ridden by Gemma Pallett.

Briar Snowfox

The eight-year-old Shetland lifted the Exmoor and Shetland of the year crown at HOYS in October, and he’s set to make his London debut with his usual jockey Lilly Richardson.

Eastlands Dunedin

Susan Pool’s Connemara gelding, a former Great Yorkshire M&M supreme winner, will be heading to the big city with Lauren Beaumont, fresh from their win at HOYS in the Connemara pony of the year final.

Thorneyside Guardsman

The Welsh section D is home-produced by his owner Katy Marks and alongside booking a London spot at the BSPS Heritage championships this year, he’s been well-placed at HOYS and the RIHS.

Menai George

The Welsh section C stallion, a London debutante, was a HOYS and RIHS finalist in both 2021 and 2022 with his owner/rider Hannah Turnock, who will be riding at the final for the first time.

Nipna Kitty O’Day

Julie and Anna Pennell’s home-bred Dales mare, a HOYS open and junior ridden finalist this season, will be ridden by Tayla Lewis in London, but it was her producer, Sarah Parker, who qualified her for the final at the BSPS Heritage championships.

Wildhoeve Oki Doki

Clare Fitch will be at the helm of Ruth Roberts’ Fell stallion, a former HOYS winner, a previous London best of breed winner and former RIHS reserve supreme M&M champion.

Salcombe Starehole Bay

Katy Marriott-Payne rode Felicity Thompson’s home-bred Dartmoor stallion, supreme Heritage champion at the RIHS in 2021 and a HOYS winner earlier this year, to finish reserve in the BSPS Heritage M&M supreme ridden final last season. They booked their return pass at Royal Windsor back in May.

Longhalves Renoir

Sam Roberts has won the supreme honour in London on multiple occasions and she’ll be back for another crack at the title under Jo Filmer’s home-bred Welsh section B stallion, who won HOYS in October and is also a successful dressage pony.

Waxwing Persia

Emma Burrow’s seven-year-old Welsh section B qualified for the final at the BSPS Heritage championships. This season, he won at Royal Three Counties and was also fourth at HOYS.

Danwood Llewellyn

The Welsh section C former H&H cover star, owned and bred by Hannah and Linda Atkinson, was reserve M&M champion at HOYS in 2018 and was placed at London last season.

Lovelyhill Folklore

The versatile New Forest has done it all for his owner Penny Sutton and rider/producer Vikki Smith, winning on the flat and finishing second over fences at HOYS, lifting the supreme of show and qualifying for London at the BSPS Heritage championships and covering mares all season.

Warrenmere Woodcock

Mary Rose Bryant’s Exmoor, supreme ridden and in-hand champion at the breed show and runner up at HOYS earlier this year, will be making his final London appearance with Mary Rose’s daughter Elizabeth Etchells, who produces the 14-year-old from home.

Nipna Invictus

The 11-year-old Dales gelding, a RIHS young riders winner in 2021, is making a return trip to London this year having won the Dales breed class at the BSPS Heritage championships with Caitlin Hamilton.

Moelview Prince Charlie

Chloe Chubb’s seven-year-old Welsh section B stallion combines stud duties with his showing. He was a Royal Welsh winner in-hand, and in 2021 under-saddle he won the North of England £1000 supreme title.

Lotuspoint Cassius

Rachel Brightmore’s super Shetland, 15, and Lilly Ahern-Lee will take to the London stage for the second time, after winning best of breed, best junior and fifth overall at the show last season. At HOYS in October, the pair won the M&M first ridden pony of the year crown and stood overall mini reserve champions.

Nipna Mighty Oak

Leah May’s Dales gelding qualified for London at Westmorland County with producer Sarah Parker. Leah, who rode him to lift the Heritage supreme title at the BSPS summer championships, will steer him in London.

Steppers Relight My Fire

The six-year-old Welsh section D, owned by Lisa O’Rourke, is produced by Aimee Devane who qualified him for London on his first attempt at the BSPS Heritage championship show. Ashleigh O’Rourke will pilot him in London, after riding him to finish fifth at HOYS in October.

Rushhill Diplomat

Sarah Parker qualified the Welsh section B for London at the BSPS Wales direct qualifier, but Sarah’s eight-year-old son, Owen, will ride him in the 2022 BSPS Heritage M&M supreme ridden final. The gelding has been a prolific contender in both working hunter and flat classes for Sarah, qualifying for both HOYS and the RIHS in both spheres.

Griseburn Lester

Gillian Simpson’s Dales pony hit the headlines when he won the Picton novice championship as a five-year-old last year, with his producer Aimee Devane. In 2022, he finished second at HOYS and won the direct large breeds qualifier for London at the BSPS summer championships.

Nipna Midnight Rambler

The Dales stallion will be making his second visit to London, after winning best of breed and finishing third overall last year, for his breeders Julie and Anna Pennell and producer Sarah Parker. Other results on his CV include winning the supreme ridden championship at Royal Windsor last year. He qualified for London after taking champion at Suffolk County.

Melau Aramis

Samantha Walker watched her daughter, Lilly, win with the gelding at HOYS in October, but producer Lauren Brill will take the reins in London. The Welsh section B was also third in the open final at HOYS with Lauren, and he qualified for London at the BSPS Heritage championships.

Moyabbey George

Alisa Vines’ home-produced Connemara stallion, nine, has previously placed fourth at HOYS and the RIHS, and will be visiting London for the very first time.

Dunedin Mascot

The consistent Highland gelding, who is owned by Jane McNaught, qualified for London at the BSPS Heritage championships, where he was also open ridden champion, with his loaner Katie Common. He’s been runner up at HOYS twice and was also supreme ridden Highland at the Royal Highland this year.

Lantau Supernova

The Welsh section C and his rider Jodie Haywood are both London first-timers. The stallion’s career highlights include winning at the RIHS and finishing second at HOYS.

Castle Kestrel

Amanda Sharmans’ Connemara stallion, seven, and Lucy Glover have qualified for both HOYS and the RIHS for the past two seasons and he’s set to make his debut at the London final.

Harris Of Mendick

Aileen Curle’s Highland stallion is produced by Brian Williams and he has won a total of eight HOYS qualifiers over his career. In 2017, he was best of breed in London and he booked his return ticket this year at the BSPS Heritage championships.

Salcombe Frowder Cove

Felicity Thompson’s home-bred Dartmoor won the RIHS and was second at HOYS during his five-year-old season in 2019, and he returned to his producer Katy Marriott-Payne this year ahead of the BSPS Heritage championships where he qualified for London and won the restricted ridden championship. Alice Tomlinson will ride him in the 2022 BSPS Heritage M&M supreme ridden final.

