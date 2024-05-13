{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Meet the 12 native in-hand breed champions crowned at the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

    • The Royal Windsor Horse Show welcomed some of the showing world’s leading native pony breeders and enthusiasts who attended with their best stock in an attempt to vie for the Horse & Hound 2024 Royal Windsor in-hand supreme championship title.

    The overall supreme, judged by Jackie Beatham, went to the Welsh section A, Melanie Peters 11-year-old Hoekhorst Example, with Connemara Cloverhill Magic in reserve for owner Cathy Wood.

    There were 12 breed champions to choose from, and you can meet them here…

    Fell

    Kyle McClements handles Christopher Joseph’s Drybarrows Guardian, a three-year-old colt bred by David Thompson out of Drybarrows Shauna by by Bracklinn Jackpot, to the Fell championship.

    Dales

    Sarah Evans lead her own Rosebarr Eleanor, a 1o-year-old mare bred by Dave Sanders by Westwick Charlie out of Cambercastle Angelica, to the head of the Dales field.

    Highland

    The four-year-old stallion Whitefield Prince Charlie, handled by his owner Courtney Harvey, is best of the Highland entries.

    Welsh section A

    Tom Clark strides out with Melanie Peters 11-year-old Hoekhorst Example, a stallion by Idyllic Senator out of Hoekhorst Evita, to be crowned Welsh section A champion as well as 2024 Royal Windsor in-hand supreme.

    Welsh section B

    Libby Grota leads her mother Hayley Grota’s home-bred Cadlanvalley Master-Piece, a three-year-old colt by Cadlanvalley Buzby out of Mynach Sea Lavinia, to the Welsh section B tricolour.

    Welsh section C

    Declan Davies’ Labelles Lady Penelope, a yearling filly by Throneynewside The Gigalo out of Bookhamlodge Polly Pocket, bred by Louise Lewis, tops the Welsh section C field, handled by Savanna Jennings.

    Welsh section D

    Richard Burge leads his own and Tammy Burgess 10-year-old mare Penstacan Tiger Lily, a 10-year-old by Gywnfaes Culhwhch out of Dylasau Francesca Fwyn, to be crowned Welsh section D champion.

    Connemara

    Jamie Frost and Cathy Woods seven-year-old stallion Cloverhill Magic, bred by The Lee Family by Glencarrig Knight and out of Inverin Misty, are reserve supreme after heading the Connemaras.

    New Forest

    Best New Forest in show is Sway Supernova, a nine-year-old stallion by Perrone Palaver out of Sway Shes A Gem, owned and handled by Luke Blomfield.

    Dartmoor

    Katy Duke leads her own Underhill Pipedream to the Dartmoor honours. The 14-year-old bay gelding is by Wilby Victory out of Uppacott Sonoma, and he was bred by The Banks Family.

    Exmoor

    Madeline Haynes and Sandy Wooderson’s home-bred filly Badleybridge Penny Wagtail, who is by Stowbrook Jenny Wren by Elsinore Alan Partridge, scores the Exmoor title.

    Shetland

    Mammoth Shetland entries are led by Sian Greene’s Buxted Discovery, a 15-year-old stallion by Waulkmill Red Ace out of Somahouse Dawn, bred by The Jones Family.

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
