‘He’s such a kind horse’: maxi cob goes through the gears to win first class of Windsor 2024

    • A lovable cob provided his rider with a first-ever Royal Windsor title as he jumped to the top spot in the 2024 Royal Windsor working show horse class.

    Stella Chetcuti’s Bastille (Bas) and Kieran Price produced a flawless clear before a storming class go-round gallop.

    Bas, a 15-year-old maxi contender, has been based on Kieran’s yard for 18 months.

    “He came in on sales livery and Stella bought him from us,” Kieran explained. “Stella enjoys him at home during winter — she hacks him and takes him to the beach — and we have him back over the summer to contend a few shows.”

    Kieran said that Bas’s scope became apparent as soon as he aimed him at a fence: “I decided to give him a jump one day and I thought ‘wow, I think we might have something here’.”

    Bas was formerly a happy hacker but he has taken to a career in the show ring like a duck to water. In 2023, he won the Royal International maxi cob qualifier and cob section title at Sports Horse Breeding in the North West, and he also led the working show horse field at Wessex Horse Show.

    “He’s such a lovely horse; he’s so kind and he’s no bother at all,” said Kieran, who was reigning on Windsor soil for the first time in his career.

    In second in the 2024 Royal Windsor working show horse class was Randal, ridden by Jessica Taylor, while third position was secured by Georgina AndrewsCarnsdale Pure Genius, ridden by Charlotte Trelevan.

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
