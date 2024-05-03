‘He oozed presence’: Welsh stallion from Holland leads M&M supreme at Royal Windsor





A big-moving Welsh section A became the new Horse & Hound Royal Windsor M&M supreme in-hand champion at the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Melanie Peter’s 11-year-old Hoekhorst Example (Harry) was led to perfection by Tom Clark, who had only met the pony at the show this morning. The immaculate grey stallion displayed ample quality and Welsh type, while also maintaining a level head in front of the packed grandstand crowd.

Harry, who is more commonly seen under-saddle, ate up the ground during his lap of honour, cementing supreme judge Jackie Beatham’s decision to award him the title.

“As soon as he came into the ring he said look at me,” said Jackie, who chose the Idyllic Senator son over 11 other breed champions. “He oozed presence and had wonderful athletic movement. I also felt he would stamp his stock well.”

Harry was bred by the Hoeke Family in Holland. He started his career under-saddle with Cadlanvalley Stud’s Hayley and Libby Grota. Libby rode him to two Royal Welsh victories and the reserve supreme spot in the M&M championship at Horse of the Year Show in 2021, the same year he was supreme M&M at Royal Norfolk.

Melanie, for whom Royal Windsor is her local show, bought him for her daughter, Maisie, last August. He is based with producer Russell Ingram in Surrey.

“He’s a very kind stallion who Maisie can do everything with,” said Melanie. “I love that he’s a proper old-fashioned stamp, too. And he’s been beautifully produced by Libby and Hayley.”

Harry, who has stock on the ground, is back for the ridden classes tomorrow.

“He’s exactly the sort of stallion you would want to own,” Melanie continued. “He regularly goes cross country, goes on hound exercise and he’s just a bit of a legend really.”

Tom was equally delighted with the result: “He’s been a star and he’s brilliant to lead. This is the first time I’ve won this one, it’s actually the first time I’ve been in the main ring here.”

Cathy Wood’s prolific Connemara Cloverhill Magic, led out by Jamie Frost, posted reserve in the Royal Windsor M&M supreme in-hand championship.

“I like him as a type; he has both depth and limb in equal measures,” said Jackie.

The Glencarrig Knight son might only be seven years old, but he’s already appeared at HOYS multiple times. His best result at the final was achieved last year, when he finished third in the pony section. Jamie was last champion here in 2019 handling Cathy’s Connemara stallion Contepomi Cashel.

