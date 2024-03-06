



A new showing society for rescued horses and ponies is being set up to encourage people to consider taking on a rescued equine, while showcasing how horses and ponies who have suffered from cruelty and neglect can go on to lead happy, healthy and active lives and excel in many equestrian disciplines.

Rescue Equine Showing Society (RESS) founder Cathy Hyde, who has worked in frontline animal welfare since 2001, said: “We really want RESS to give these rescues the opportunity to shine and to demonstrate how successful they can be, while highlighting the work of the rescuers and those that take on the task of rehabilitating the equines that have been subjected to cruelty and neglect.

“Ideally, it will also encourage people to consider adopting from the equine charities – for every equine that is rehomed, this makes space for another to be brought into a rescue charity where it can undergo rehabilitation and go on to find a kind and loving home.”

RESS will have its official launch event at Equifest on 3 August 2024. Qualifiers for the RESS Rescue horse and pony of the year championship at Equifest will take place throughout the season. Classes for in-hand and ridden rescues have been held at Equifest since 2012.

“I had the pleasure of judging at Equifest on a couple of occasions and the show seemed to be the perfect event for these classes,” Cathy said. “And since their inception, the classes have grown in numbers and popularity.”

RESS will also be looking to provide training and bursaries for members from 2025, and a series of competitions culminating in the championships at Equifest. There is no membership required for 2024 and no affiliation fees for shows that want to run classes.

Showing commentator Carey Knox who was commentated at all major shows including Horse of the Year Show and London International is the society president. She added: “Through the first-hand experience of seeing and reading horrific stories, I really want to help highlight what has gone and is going on, and also encourage people to look into perhaps owning and loving a rescue horse or pony.”

A rescue village will also be held at Equifest, supported by NEDZ Beds, where leading equine charities will bring horses and ponies to the show.

Further information including a full list of qualifying shows, rosettes for which are being provided by Luke Rees at Hand Tailored Rosettes, can be found on the Rescue Equine Showing Society website.

