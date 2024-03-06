{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘Opportunity to shine’: new showing society for rescued horses and ponies

Alex Robinson Alex Robinson

    • A new showing society for rescued horses and ponies is being set up to encourage people to consider taking on a rescued equine, while showcasing how horses and ponies who have suffered from cruelty and neglect can go on to lead happy, healthy and active lives and excel in many equestrian disciplines.

    Rescue Equine Showing Society (RESS) founder Cathy Hyde, who has worked in frontline animal welfare since 2001, said: “We really want RESS to give these rescues the opportunity to shine and to demonstrate how successful they can be, while highlighting the work of the rescuers and those that take on the task of rehabilitating the equines that have been subjected to cruelty and neglect.

    “Ideally, it will also encourage people to consider adopting from the equine charities – for every equine that is rehomed, this makes space for another to be brought into a rescue charity where it can undergo rehabilitation and go on to find a kind and loving home.”

    RESS will have its official launch event at Equifest on 3 August 2024. Qualifiers for the RESS Rescue horse and pony of the year championship at Equifest will take place throughout the season. Classes for in-hand and ridden rescues have been held at Equifest since 2012.

    “I had the pleasure of judging at Equifest on a couple of occasions and the show seemed to be the perfect event for these classes,” Cathy said. “And since their inception, the classes have grown in numbers and popularity.”

    RESS will also be looking to provide training and bursaries for members from 2025, and a series of competitions culminating in the championships at Equifest. There is no membership required for 2024 and no affiliation fees for shows that want to run classes.

    Showing commentator Carey Knox who was commentated at all major shows including Horse of the Year Show and London International is the society president. She added: “Through the first-hand experience of seeing and reading horrific stories, I really want to help highlight what has gone and is going on, and also encourage people to look into perhaps owning and loving a rescue horse or pony.”

    A rescue village will also be held at Equifest, supported by NEDZ Beds, where leading equine charities will bring horses and ponies to the show.

    Further information including a full list of qualifying shows, rosettes for which are being provided by Luke Rees at Hand Tailored Rosettes, can be found on the Rescue Equine Showing Society website.

    You may also be interested to read…

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Alex Robinson
    Alex Robinson

    H&H showing editor
    Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the showing scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show and Olympia and has first-hand knowledge of the current issues in the showing world as well as the horses, ponies and riders who compete in the sport. Alex joined H&H in January 2018 since when she has cemented its place as the leading equestrian publication for both showing reports and current showing news in the UK.
    Alex Robinson

    You may like...