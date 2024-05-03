‘I’ve had him for 18 years’: rider and her 24-year-old horse land Royal Windsor championship





A Combination who have been together for over 18 years secured the 2024 Royal Windsor senior ridden horse championship on the first day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Mimi Morley was in the saddle of her own and her mother Melanie’s 24-year-old skewbald gelding Puzzles Pleased As Punch (Perry). The former coloured class contender, who placed at the Royal International (RIHS) during his youth, was the oldest contender in the six-strong championship.

“I was 14 when I got him as a six-year-old,” said Mimi, who works as a recipe developer for grocery delivery service HelloFresh. “Over the years we’ve done everything; showing, workers, eventing and Pony Club when I was at that age. We’ve sort of grown up together.”

Melanie keeps Perry, third here last year, at her home and she is responsible for the majority of his day-to-day routine.

“He has an easy life,” Melanie says. “He’s ridden about five times per week, but he probably only goes to about five shows a year.”

Mimi added: “While I would describe him as a perfect angel, I’m unsure if Mum would agree with me on that one!”

Reserve in the 2024 Royal Windsor senior ridden horse championship fell to another coloured horse, Bria Corr’s 15-year-old piebald gelding Kilcogy Moon, the winners of the RIHS Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd ticket on offer.

