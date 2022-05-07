



The 2022 BSPS winter championships took place over three days at Arena UK, Lincs. Hot competition was witnessed in all sections and the classes culminating in two glittering supreme championships.

If you couldn’t attend the BSPS winter championships this year, or simply want to relive the action, check out these stunning winners who reigned:

1. Barrdene Romeo

Lilly Richardson rides her mother Lucy Richardson’s show pony first ridden, a HOYS winner in 2021, to the Royal International (RIHS) mini show pony title.

2. Langfield Billy Costa

The Dartmoor lead rein is crowned mini restricted Heritage champion ridden by Owen Parker and led by his mother, Sarah Parker.

3. Culmore Harry

H&H columnist Rebecca Penny gains a ride, and an RIHS ticket and section title, on Leah May’s Connemara.

4. Hightopps Someone Smart

The 138cm contender and Oscar Konechny trot to the winter restricted show pony accolade.

5. Newoak Bobby James

The Dartmoor stallion gives Charlotte Caulfield the winter Heritage restricted championship at his first BSPS winter championships.

6. Barkway Mr Mcgregor

Addy Fowler steers the first ridden pony to the mini restricted show pony title.

7. Clearfell Bumble Bee

Despite coming second in their class, Florence Milczarek and the Welsh section A head the RIHS Pretty Polly mini Heritage championship.

8. Noble Ronan

Ruby Ward and the bay gelding win their third RIHS 143cm working hunter pony qualifier en route to the section championship.

9. Shanna Rebel

Georgia Darlington and Joan Hayden’s Connemara win the novice Heritage working hunter honour, just a day after Georgia secured Gold Cup glory on her own mare, Jara.

10. Jackets Guinevere

The Edward Young-produced show pony nets two RIHS titles under Cate Mitchell for owner Claire Smith.

11. Bronheulog Gold Dust

Samantha Taylor goes for the gallop with her 122cm hunter pony, owned by her mother Chrissy Knipe and her aunt Rebecca Abba, to capture the winter restricted supreme of show.

12. Bankswood Jacaranda

The former BSPS winter novice supreme winner returns to Arena UK to clinch the winter restricted part-bred championship for Hallie Kerry-Oates.

13. Shildons Royal Scoundrel

Vicki Rudd’s home-bred 148cm show pony and Charlotte Caulfield give producers Adam Forster and David Jinks a third consecutive BSPS winter novice supreme title.

14. A Kind Of Magic

Indie Wheeler and her mother Chrissy Wheeler’s 10-year-old mare are victorious in the restricted winter working hunter pony championship.

15. Ballyseedy Black Magic

Hallie Kerry-Oates is back in the saddle once again, this time with the 143cm show hunter pony who triumphs in the RIHS show hunter pony reckoning.

16. Chaseford Camelia

Ella Latto and the show pony lead rein are victorious in novice mini ranks.

17. Coffeepot Champagne Charlie

The Welsh section A is crowned winter Heritage novice mini champion with jockey Matilda Holmes for owner Alison Duval.

18. Ladies Man

Poppy Carter is in the saddle of Danni Radford’s home-bred gelding, who wins novice, restricted and RIHS intermediate titles on his BSPS winter championships debut.

19. Tandridge Debutante

The novice show hunter pony crown goes to Livie Smith and this four-year-old gelding.

20. Plato Vd Donkhoeve

Phillipa King and her home-produced gelding score the novice intermediate worker class before lifting the overall championship.

