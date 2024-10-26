The 2024 BSPS Heritage Championships took place at Arena UK (19–20 October) and native ponies and their riders vied for the final few London International Horse Show tickets as well as anticipated novice, restricted, open, young rider and working hunter titles.
Thankfully, H&H’s photographer was centre stage to capture some of those winning moments.
Here are 36 combinations who reigned at the 2024 BSPS Heritage Championships for you to enjoy…
2024 BSPS Heritage Championships winners
1. Anchor Lullaby
Katherine Hartenfeld and her own Exmoor mare book their debut in London after being well-placed in the small breeds semi-final.
2. Griseburn Major
Joe Watson steers his own Dales stallion, a former HOYS ridden champion, to win the best of breeds class and qualify for London.
3. Glebedale Sancerre
The Welsh section A mare lifts the mini RIHS M&M tricolour after heading the lead-rein field for the Richardson Family.
4. Nipna Mighty Oak
Sarah Parker is open ridden champion aboard Leah May’s Dales gelding who goes through the card to stand supreme of show, bagging the £1000 prize pot.
5. Latijn V.d. Helling
Aliya Khan and her recent HOYS winner take a bow in the small breeds semi-final.
6. Greenholme Larry
Jessica Morgan and her home-produced Fell stallion top the 2024 RIHS Pretty Polly qualifier, booking an early pass for next season.
7. Ebbw Golden Dragon
Vikki Smith is crowned novice working hunter pony champion in the evening performance on this 143cm class winner who is a newcomer to the sphere.
8. Blackthorn Poldark
Owned by Julian Walters and David Hodge, the Exmoor stallion is off to London International with his producer Jessica Talbot at the helm.
9. Nicholwalls Graceson
The Fell pony is third in the large breeds semi-final, booking his first spot in London for rider Georgia Love and owner Tracey North.
10. Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze
The reigning HOYS junior ridden pony of the year, who is no stranger to the spotlight of Arena UK, lifts the novice junior working hunter pony title with Maisie Kerry-Oates.
11. Hardendale Ray
Vikki Smith crowns a successful weekend by booking a spot at London International on the Laura Marshall-owned Fell stallion.
12. Meering Rocket
Natalie Macdonald pilots Mark Reeves’ Dartmoor stallion to the head of the novice ridden championship.
13. Westwick Barron
The Dales stallion is off to London with his owner Jodie Smith in the saddle.
14. Thistledown Caribbean Joe
The Welsh section B stallion wins one of two London tickets for owner Danielle Garner this weekend.
15. Dafren Rhodri
Jane Smith’s home-produced Welsh section C qualifies for London for the second time in his career.
16. Rookery Bold As Brass
Fiamma Sutton’s Welsh section A stallion lands another pass to the Big Smoke for Jessica Talbot.
17. Moyabbey George
The Connemara stallion, who is owned and home-produced by Ailsa Vines, continues his winning ways on from HOYS to qualify for London.
18. Dukeshill Pearly Spencer
Victoria Harker pilots her own Welsh section A stallion, a former reserve supreme title holder in the BSPS M&M supreme ridden final, to another place in London.
19. King Bunowen Castle Ali
Harlow White places second in the Connemara and New Forest semi-final to book her Connemara gelding’s debut in London.
20. Rushhill Diplomat
Sarah Parker and her versatile Welsh section B win yet another class, this time in the best of breed section.
21. Tireinon Llew
Vikki Smith takes the ride on Danielle Garner’s HOYS-winning Welsh cob to qualify for the supreme final in London.
22. Birkettbank Master John
Home-producer Victoria Taylor leads the Fell best of breeds qualifier on her Fell stallion.
23. Salcombe Frowder Cove
Katy Marriott-Payne lifts the Dartmoor best of breeds ticket aboard Felicity Thompson’s home-bred stallion.
24. Badleybridge Braveheart
The best of breed Exmoor ticket is secured by Liam Priestly riding Madeline Haynes’ Exmoor stallion.
25. Zephyr Of Forglen
Victoria Casey poses for a winning shot after scoring the best of breeds Highland qualifier with her own stallion.
26. Jorenzo V.d. Veldhoeve
Aliya Khan wins another pass to London, this time riding Claire Connor’s Shetland stallion who headed the best of breeds class.
27. Eastlands Dunknowe
Tammy Heathcote’s Connemara gelding is through to London after winning his semi-final qualifier with Sarah Parker.
28. Llandderfel Prince Richard
Dannii Thexton and Anne Wilson’s Welsh section D stallion win their semi-final, booking their spot in London in the process.
29. Wishaw Red Admiral
The Welsh section D gelding and home-producer Simone Harrison take a London pass via the semi-final route.
30. Trenley Trinket
The New Forest breed class is won by Lauren Brill and this mare, who is a London debutante.
31. Marsh Walk On By
Lilly Richardson tops the Welsh section A best of breeds class on her mother’s gelding, who had a stellar show both on the flat and over fences.
32. Thorneynewside Replay
The Welsh section C gelding triumphs in the best of breeds class, to provide his rider Olivia Kohl with her first-ever London ticket.
33. Skellorn Deja Vu
The consistent in-hand and ridden contender, owned by his breeder Kerry Wainwright, secures his return to London with Harrison Taylor as they lead the Connemara best of breeds qualifier.
34. Popsters Olympic Star
The Welsh section C is second in his semi-final with Isabella O’Donnell, ensuring his place to see Santa in December.
35. Maesbrithdir The Boss
Rachel Wadley’s Welsh section D becomes a London finalist via the semi-final qualifier with Sarah Parker in the saddle.
36. Menai Georgie Boy
Leah May’s Welsh section C stallion gives his producer Sarah Parker another London ticket, this time in the breed’s semi-final qualifier.
Read the full report from the 2024 BSPS Heritage Championships in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, in shops from Thursday 31 October.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Pau five-star, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
‘It must be those Cumbrian hills’: incredible horse wins second title of HOYS 2024 with owner
Celebrating HOYS supreme horses of the year: 2003–2024
Celebrating HOYS supreme ponies of the year: 2003–2024
Home-producers shine at HOYS — Meet the 2024 SEIB Search For A Star winners
H&H’s showing editor Alex Robinson: ‘The change at HOYS was refreshing to watch’
‘I don’t care if I never win another rosette’: glorious HOYS supreme win for dream pair
‘This is what we do it for’: five-year-old rider and show pony lead-rein are supreme at HOYS
‘He’s a dream’: show pony lead-rein is mini champion at HOYS with tiny rider
‘She told me not to watch!’ Tiny rider and pony in full flight to win first HOYS title