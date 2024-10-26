



The 2024 BSPS Heritage Championships took place at Arena UK (19–20 October) and native ponies and their riders vied for the final few London International Horse Show tickets as well as anticipated novice, restricted, open, young rider and working hunter titles.

Thankfully, H&H’s photographer was centre stage to capture some of those winning moments.

Here are 36 combinations who reigned at the 2024 BSPS Heritage Championships for you to enjoy…

2024 BSPS Heritage Championships winners

1. Anchor Lullaby

Katherine Hartenfeld and her own Exmoor mare book their debut in London after being well-placed in the small breeds semi-final.

2. Griseburn Major

Joe Watson steers his own Dales stallion, a former HOYS ridden champion, to win the best of breeds class and qualify for London.

3. Glebedale Sancerre

The Welsh section A mare lifts the mini RIHS M&M tricolour after heading the lead-rein field for the Richardson Family.

4. Nipna Mighty Oak

Sarah Parker is open ridden champion aboard Leah May’s Dales gelding who goes through the card to stand supreme of show, bagging the £1000 prize pot.

5. Latijn V.d. Helling

Aliya Khan and her recent HOYS winner take a bow in the small breeds semi-final.

6. Greenholme Larry

Jessica Morgan and her home-produced Fell stallion top the 2024 RIHS Pretty Polly qualifier, booking an early pass for next season.

7. Ebbw Golden Dragon

Vikki Smith is crowned novice working hunter pony champion in the evening performance on this 143cm class winner who is a newcomer to the sphere.

8. Blackthorn Poldark

Owned by Julian Walters and David Hodge, the Exmoor stallion is off to London International with his producer Jessica Talbot at the helm.

9. Nicholwalls Graceson

The Fell pony is third in the large breeds semi-final, booking his first spot in London for rider Georgia Love and owner Tracey North.

10. Cadlanvalley Royal Bronze

The reigning HOYS junior ridden pony of the year, who is no stranger to the spotlight of Arena UK, lifts the novice junior working hunter pony title with Maisie Kerry-Oates.

11. Hardendale Ray

Vikki Smith crowns a successful weekend by booking a spot at London International on the Laura Marshall-owned Fell stallion.

12. Meering Rocket

Natalie Macdonald pilots Mark Reeves’ Dartmoor stallion to the head of the novice ridden championship.

13. Westwick Barron

The Dales stallion is off to London with his owner Jodie Smith in the saddle.

14. Thistledown Caribbean Joe

The Welsh section B stallion wins one of two London tickets for owner Danielle Garner this weekend.

15. Dafren Rhodri

Jane Smith’s home-produced Welsh section C qualifies for London for the second time in his career.

16. Rookery Bold As Brass

Fiamma Sutton’s Welsh section A stallion lands another pass to the Big Smoke for Jessica Talbot.

17. Moyabbey George

The Connemara stallion, who is owned and home-produced by Ailsa Vines, continues his winning ways on from HOYS to qualify for London.

18. Dukeshill Pearly Spencer

Victoria Harker pilots her own Welsh section A stallion, a former reserve supreme title holder in the BSPS M&M supreme ridden final, to another place in London.

19. King Bunowen Castle Ali

Harlow White places second in the Connemara and New Forest semi-final to book her Connemara gelding’s debut in London.

20. Rushhill Diplomat

Sarah Parker and her versatile Welsh section B win yet another class, this time in the best of breed section.

21. Tireinon Llew

Vikki Smith takes the ride on Danielle Garner’s HOYS-winning Welsh cob to qualify for the supreme final in London.

22. Birkettbank Master John

Home-producer Victoria Taylor leads the Fell best of breeds qualifier on her Fell stallion.

23. Salcombe Frowder Cove

Katy Marriott-Payne lifts the Dartmoor best of breeds ticket aboard Felicity Thompson’s home-bred stallion.

24. Badleybridge Braveheart

The best of breed Exmoor ticket is secured by Liam Priestly riding Madeline Haynes’ Exmoor stallion.

25. Zephyr Of Forglen

Victoria Casey poses for a winning shot after scoring the best of breeds Highland qualifier with her own stallion.

26. Jorenzo V.d. Veldhoeve

Aliya Khan wins another pass to London, this time riding Claire Connor’s Shetland stallion who headed the best of breeds class.

27. Eastlands Dunknowe

Tammy Heathcote’s Connemara gelding is through to London after winning his semi-final qualifier with Sarah Parker.

28. Llandderfel Prince Richard

Dannii Thexton and Anne Wilson’s Welsh section D stallion win their semi-final, booking their spot in London in the process.

29. Wishaw Red Admiral

The Welsh section D gelding and home-producer Simone Harrison take a London pass via the semi-final route.

30. Trenley Trinket

The New Forest breed class is won by Lauren Brill and this mare, who is a London debutante.

31. Marsh Walk On By

Lilly Richardson tops the Welsh section A best of breeds class on her mother’s gelding, who had a stellar show both on the flat and over fences.

32. Thorneynewside Replay

The Welsh section C gelding triumphs in the best of breeds class, to provide his rider Olivia Kohl with her first-ever London ticket.

33. Skellorn Deja Vu

The consistent in-hand and ridden contender, owned by his breeder Kerry Wainwright, secures his return to London with Harrison Taylor as they lead the Connemara best of breeds qualifier.

34. Popsters Olympic Star

The Welsh section C is second in his semi-final with Isabella O’Donnell, ensuring his place to see Santa in December.

35. Maesbrithdir The Boss

Rachel Wadley’s Welsh section D becomes a London finalist via the semi-final qualifier with Sarah Parker in the saddle.

36. Menai Georgie Boy

Leah May’s Welsh section C stallion gives his producer Sarah Parker another London ticket, this time in the breed’s semi-final qualifier.

Read the full report from the 2024 BSPS Heritage Championships in next week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine, in shops from Thursday 31 October.

