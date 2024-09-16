‘The biggest supporter’: farewell to much-loved mother, owner, organiser and horse sport fan





Edna Hunnable Schnieder, the long-standing equestrian sport supporter, owner and British Show Pony Society (BSPS) honorary vice-president died on 1 September, aged 86.

Edna was born in Braintree, Essex, to a non-horsey family. She met her husband Thomas, and the couple welcomed sons Martyn, Chris and Julian.

The Hunnable family’s equestrian story started when Thomas’s father bought Martyn a pony, and all three sons went on to ride and compete on ponies. Edna and Thomas’s equestrian interests grew, and in 1978 they founded and built Towerlands equestrian and sport centre. The facility became a renowned show centre, with Edna instrumental in its success. The couple founded and ran Dynes Hall horse trials, an event Edna enjoyed hosting.

Edna enjoyed all disciplines and she owned show and working hunter ponies, pointers, event horses and showjumpers. The couple were great supporters and generous sponsors of the BSPS including Thomas serving as its president. They continued supporting the show pony world long after their children outgrew the classes.

Following Thomas’s death in 1985 Edna continued to support the BSPS; she was president of Area 15, and was made BSPS honorary vice-president in recognition of hers and her family’s contributions to the society over the years.

In 1992 Edna married Rolf Schnieder, of Schnieder Boots, and the couple supported Chris in making his dream of riding at the Olympics a reality. The couple co-owned Mr Bootsie, whom Chris rode at the 1996 Atlanta Games in eventing, and Edna also owned Towerlands Anglezarke, ridden by showjumper Malcolm Pyrah at the 1988 Games in Korea.

Watching two horses that she owned compete on the world stage was a reward for everything she had given to the equestrian community.

Although Edna never rode, she was the biggest supporter and fan of equestrian sport and horses and continued to follow it in her later years from afar. She was an avid reader of H&H and looked forward to seeing all the familiar faces in the magazine every week.

Edna leaves Martyn, Chris and Julian, and stepchildren Michael and Martina. Rolf predeceased her on 17 February.

