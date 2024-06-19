Farewell to showing steward known for her home-made cakes and kindness





Sue Williams, the showing steward and former chair of the BSPS Area 4B died on 25 April, aged 76.

Sue was born on 18 December 1947, in Oxford. She was educated at a convent school, then completed a teacher training course at Coloma College in Kent and became a primary school teacher.

Sue was drawn to country life and had a passion for horses and ponies. She met Martin, a farmer, and in 1974 the couple married. They relocated from Oxford to Lincolnshire and later ran a successful Airbnb cottage, which Martin had converted from outbuildings. The couple had a daughter, Hannah, who developed her mother’s love for horses and showing.

Sue was chair of BSPS Area 4B for 15 years and served a three-year term on the BSPS council. She was a much-loved chief steward and was known for her home-made cakes and the memorable lunches she provided for judges and stewards at the area shows she ran at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire.

Sue’s final horse, the small intermediate and show hack Count Chorister, held a special place in her heart. Her other love was racing, and she was a member of the Elite Racing Club and Owners Group. She enjoyed spending time with friends watching their horses run on television. She also wrote for judges at a number of shows, including the working sports pony final at Burghley.

Sue loved travelling to shows and commentated in the main arena at the BSPS winter, summer, and heritage championships. She was known for being highly organised and very kind. She was always busy, but was always happy to share her time with those around her.

Sue is survived by Martin, Hannah, her son-in-law Nick and grandson Rory.

