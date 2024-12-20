‘He’s the sweetest, kindest boy’: prolific Connemara stallion adds London senior title to extensive CV





A prolific Connemara stallion dazzled at London International Horse Show on his debut as a senior to scoop the 2024 SSADL ridden supreme championship title.

Nurse Samantha Fowler and her own 17-year-old Glencarrig Marble (Mickey) qualified for the SSADL finals back in March at the first qualifier of the year.

The pair are seasoned London goers, having competed in the M&M supreme final four times previously; their best result was best of breed and fourth overall in 2018.

Mickey is also a five-time Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) finalist and he’s won countless accolades at championship shows and on the county circuit.

This season has been Mickey’s first in senior classes. He took a break from top-level showing after HOYS in 2022 to stand at the Walstead Stud.

“It’s totally unexpected and a complete shock to win,” said Samantha, who has owned Mickey since 2014. “I know it’s a cliché, but he’s my pony of a lifetime. He’s put me back on the native pony map as I’d had a long break riding hunters and doing side-saddle.

“I remember when my late Mum and I went to see him, though unfortunately she missed out on watching everything he’s done for me,” Samantha said. “Mickey will always be loved. He’s just amazing and everybody loves him. He’s the best and always will be; the sweetest, kindest boy there ever was.”

In reserve was Oscar Elcock – the reigning HOYS M&M working hunter pony of the year winner – and 16-year-old Sir Smarty, a showing newcomer this year. The gelding was bought in June as Oscar’s 143cm worker for next term. The pair were novice supremes at British Elite in September and they’ll enjoy a season of hunting in preparation for 2025.

“I was so pleased for Oscar as we were stood next to each other chatting in the line-up admiring the sashes,” Samantha said.

