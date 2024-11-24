



A mother and daughter duo are gearing up to both compete at the 2024 London International Horse Show (LIHS) on their respective home-produced horse and pony. Victoria Cable will compete at the prestigious final for the second time with her lightweight cob Cuddington Cavalli (Lewis). The gelding was bought unseen from Jackie Barton, and he finished fourth in London in 2023.

“He arrived the day we moved house; we were unpacking the removal lorry as he was going into his stable,” says Victoria, also placed at the Royal International Horse Show in July with Lewis. “He’s a lovable character who keeps me on my toes. While he’s half Irish Draught, he’s also by the KPWN stallion Fiero, so he has a bit about him. We love each other and have a great bond.”

Victoria’s daughter, Lucia, is bound for London in two finals – nursey and cradle stakes – with her pony, Kilcreene Toffee. The Welsh section B was bought directly from his breeders, the Smithwick Family, at the Kilcreene Stud in Co. Kilkenny.

“We’ve been so pleased with him and Lucia does everything with him herself; she is only the second person to have ever ridden him,” says Victoria, who works as a fundraiser for a children’s charity. “London will be their first time jumping at such a big show. It might possibly be their last outing together, though, as she will have outgrown him soon.”

Victoria and Lucia run their ponies from their garden at the end of their thatched cottage in Essex. They have two-acres of land and a small arena to work with.

“We do it completely ourselves,” Victoria says. “We get on really well; Lucia is like a mini version of me, though we do tend to always do things in a bit of a hurry – but it works for us!”

When asked how they juggle competing in two sections at top level, Victoria says: “We won’t usually take the cob on pony days, and vice versa, so we can really focus. Lucia also has a 143cm pony so when Toffee has jumped as a 122cm we have the class in between to organise ourselves.

“I get up to feed the horses while Lucia is getting ready for school. She has a long commute to school, but she rides as much as she can. I work from home so I’m up and down the garden 1,000 times a day to see to the horses.”

Victoria qualified for London at South Suffolk Show, with Lucia securing both of her tickets on the same day at Suffolk Show.

“I’m so proud of Lucia and I have total faith in Toffee; I know they’ll do their very best in London,” Victoria adds. “I want her to enjoy the atmosphere as it really is a fantastic show and I thoroughly enjoyed it last year. These will be golden childhood memories for her, and we’re pleased Toffee is the pony who is making them with her.”

