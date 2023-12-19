



With the London International Horse Show over for another year, we take a look back at the best of breeds crowned in the 2023 BSPS M&M supreme ridden final, as well as those who placed in the top 10.

In a remarkable turn of events, two Dales ponies took champion and reserve, but the final line-up saw Welsh ponies make up the majority, with a Dartmoor and a Fell also earning their rosettes.

Find out which ponies were placed in the top 10 and which landed their best of breed titles in the 2023 BSPS M&M supreme ridden final…

Dales

Sarah Parker piloted Julie and Anna Pennell’s home-bred eight-year-old stallion Nipna Midnight Rambler to win their best of breed crown and lead the final line-up.

Welsh section D

Sarah Weston’s first-season stallion Llynhelyg Mr Jones, who is also produced by Sarah Parker, and Tayla Lewis were crowned best of the Welsh cobs before standing third overall.

Connemara

Eastlands Dunknowe, ridden by Chloe Heathcote, secured fourth place for the Team Parker lorry.

Welsh section C

Top of a strong Welsh section C section and fifth overall went to Hannah Atkinson riding her own and her mother Linda’s home-bred gelding Danwood Llewellyn.

Welsh section B

Cadlanvalley Masterclass belied his lack of ring experience to finish top of the small breeds line-up and land seventh overall for Libby Grota.

Dartmoor

Harlow White became the highest placed junior rider with her Dartmoor gelding Coppinshill Commemoration, also best of breed.

Fell

Gemma Pallet rode Sarah Weston’s Team Parker-produced Fell Greenrivers Luke to take his best of breed sash and land 10th place overall.

Shetland

Sharptor Kingpin, ridden by Rebecca Curtis and owned by breeders Julian Walters and David Hodge, took the Shetland best of breed title.

Exmoor

Jessica Talbot, who had three ponies through to the final, rode leading Exmoor Blackthorn Poldark.

Highland

Julie Barton’s top in-hand contender Ellister Islay Spruce gave Molly Mercer a dream first London ride, winning best Highland in the process.

New Forest

Hilltop Ned and Rebecca Penny were the top New Forest combination for owner Leisa Woodward.

Welsh section A

Last year’s reserve supreme champions, Dukeshill Pearly Spencer and Victoria Harker, reclaimed the Welsh section A best of breed title.

And those who made up the top 10:

2nd

Griseburn Major also excelled for the Dales breed, landing reserve overall supreme for his owner/rider Joe Watson.

6th

Ellena Thomas, in-hand veteran supreme in London just two days earlier, returned to the main ring to finish sixth, this time riding her Welsh section D stallion Kaybrook Midnight Comet.

8th

April Gilmartin took eighth position with her own Welsh section C stallion Gems Malt Whiskey.

You may also be interested to read…

‘What a result for the breed’: Dales stallions take top two spots in M&M supreme at London International ‘To ride here is emotional’: Lottie Fry and Everdale dazzle in London International freestyle ‘It makes me emotional to think what I’ve achieved this year’: Charlotte Dujardin wows en route to London International freestyle victory Give a gift that lasts all year with a Horse & Hound subscription this Christmas

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.