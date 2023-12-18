‘What a result for the breed’: Dales stallions take top two spots in M&M supreme at London International





The circuit’s most consistent Dales stallions battled it out for the top spot in the 2023 BSPS M&M ridden supreme championship sponsored by New Horizon Plastics at the 2023 London International Horse Show.

Both Julie Pennell’s home-bred golden boy Nipna Midnight Rambler and Sarah Parker, and Joe Watson and his own and Rob McIvor’s Griseburn Major were on equal marks of 87/100 after performing for ride judges Ian Dickinson and Phillipa MacInnes. The young stallions are familiar contestants, having stood in opposite positions at the 2022 Horse of the Year Show where Major won and was later crowned overall M&M champion.

But on this occasion it was seasoned London performer Rambler, an eight-year-old by Nipna Invictus out of Nipna Damask Rose, who had the edge for second phase judges Debbie Spears and Mathew Lawrence to finish with a total type and conformation score of 87/100, and with a 14 mark (174/200) edge on his fellow breed representative Major (160/200).

“He was so pleasing to watch; workman-like in his outlook, but fluent, relaxed and supple with added sparkle,” said Phillipa, who awarded him her top mark of 46/50 for the performance phase. “While we were generally pleased with our final line-up and the best ponies were at the top, it was disappointing that there was only one Highland, Exmoor and Welsh section B breed representative, even though they were nice ponies. It might just be the fashion of the time but I would have liked to have seen more representation.”

Sarah was overjoyed to win the overall crown on Rambler, who was making his third appearance at the final, having finished third and fifth overall in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“He’s just unbelievable and so amazing,” said Sarah, who last won the overall supreme in London with Dartmoor Pumphill Buckthorn in 2010. “He’s always been the bridesmaid at big things, having finished second at HOYS for the last three years, so he was ready for this one.”

Conformation judge Debbie Spears said: “He was a proper native pony, as was the reserve and the rest of the top five. Our champion and reserve both moved within their breed type, too.”

Sarah has ridden Rambler for the duration of his career, and the pair’s tally includes a Royal Windsor championship, a Great Yorkshire supreme and a Royal International Horse Show victory.

Parker’s record run in 2023 BSPS M&M ridden supreme final

Super-woman Sarah had eight ponies forward for the M&M supreme and 14 animals presented in various finals across the week. Ponies on her team also finished third and fourth, with Sarah Weston’s Welsh section D stallion Llynhelyg Mr Jones ridden by Tayla Lewis taking the yellow ribbon, and Chloe Heathcote and Connemara Eastlands Dunknowe just behind them in fourth.

“I’m so tired,” said leading native producer Sarah, who also won three native ridden classes and finished reserve at HOYS in October. “I was so knackered on the way down to London that planning my show was the only thing keeping me awake.”

Reserve supreme, Griseburn Major, scored a final conformation mark of 73/100. He was awarded one of Ian Dickinson’s top ride marks (43/50).

“He was very forward going which is what I was looking for, and I loved his movement,” said Ian. “The Connemara, New Forest, Fell, Dales and Highland section was the strongest of the three. Our top two ponies were very nice animals, and it was very close.”

Major is still just a six-year-old despite his exceptional CV.

“I’m over the moon with him,” said Joe, who had two rides through to the final. “I’m so chuffed for Sarah and what a result for the breed. And as for this pony [Major], he has given me the best two years I could have ever wished for. I do feel the pressure with him; he was only five when he won HOYS. I don’t know what the future holds for us yet, but he’s too young to just put away.”

In fifth was Hannah Atkinson and her home-bred Welsh section C gelding and reigning RIHS supreme champion Danwood Llewellyn, while sixth was Ellena Thomas and her Welsh section D stallion Kaybrook Midnight Comet.

Seventh place went to London debutante and sole Welsh section B representative Cadlanvalley Masterclass with Libby Grota, while April Gilmartin took eighth with her 2023 Royal Highland show supreme M&M winner Gems Malt Whiskey.

Ninth spot was awarded to Dartmoor pony Coppinshill Commemoration and Harlow White, while the Sarah Parker-produced Fell Greenrivers Luke stood 10th on his debut in London with Gemma Pallet riding on this occasion.

