Almost 500 showing qualifiers announced for London International Horse Show

    • The London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023 have been announced, with almost 500 qualifying opportunities across 45 agricultural and county shows.

    H&H reported that London International Horse Show (LIHS) organisers HPower worked with the British Show Pony Society (BSPS), the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) and the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) to create the series, which will feature 20 classes.

    Last month HPower said that a “significant” number of show organisers had requested to run LIHS classes, and the full list has now been confirmed, with 494 qualifiers taking place across 45 agricultural and county shows in England, Scotland and Wales.

    “We are delighted that so many shows have come forward to apply to be a part of this new series and are particularly pleased with the wide geographical spread of the participating shows. This demonstrates that there is a strong demand from show organisers and therefore the public to see equestrian showing classes in their local events,” said Paul Hooper of ASAO.

    BSPS chair Paul Cook added that one of the reasons for launching the series was to bring showing to a wider audience, and increase the number of agricultural and county shows that hold equestrian classes, which have been “sadly diminishing” in the past few years.

    “These shows between them have an audience of over half a million which definitely helps us to achieve our aim of finding a route to present equestrian showing to new audiences,” he said.

    Westmorland County Show, which is 224 years old this year, is one of the events running qualifiers.

    “We are delighted to be holding qualifiers for all the 20 classes on offer. The traditional agricultural shows are where equestrian showing originally started. We know our audience will participate in and enjoy this new range of classes,” said Westmorland County Show chief executive Christine Knipe.

    “We are very grateful to LIHS as without the support of such important international horse shows, equestrian showing at a local level could not be sustained.”

    The HPower spokesman added that the BSPS and BSHA will help those who qualify for London to prepare for the finals by giving them advice and guidance “every step of the way”.

    “We know it can be daunting for a competitor to come to a large show like London and compete in the final but we are determined to make the whole experience enjoyable for them, we will look after them and give them a fantastic day out,” said BSPS secretary Karen Ward.

    London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023

    BSHA classes

    Rising star of small and lightweight hunter type

    Rising star of middleweight & heavyweight hunter type

    Rising star of lightweight cob type

    Rising star of heavyweight cob type

    Rising star of maxi cob type

    Rising star of small riding horse type

    Rising star of large riding horse type

    Rising star of hack type

    Rising star racehorse to show horse

    Rising star ladies show horse

    Rising star working show horse

    Rising star of working hunter type

    BSPS classes

    BSPS junior performance pony

    BSPS performance pony not exc 148cm

    BSPS performance pony not exc 158cm

    BSPS performance coloured native/cob/traditional horse/pony class

    BSPS performance coloured non native horse/pony class

    BSPS heritage lead rein working sports pony

    Open cradle stakes

    Open nursery stakes

    Shows hosting London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023

    Alresford Agricultural Show

    Ashby de la Zouch Agricultural Society

    Blakesley & District Agricultural Show Ltd.

    Bridgend Country Show

    BSPS Scottish Branch

    Burwarton & District Agricultural Society

    Cardigan County Agricultural Show

    CHAPS UK South East Regional Show

    Cumberland Agricultural Society

    Dorset County Show

    Dumfries and Galloway Horse Show

    Dunster Show Society

    Durham County Show

    Garstang & District agricultural & horticultural society

    Gransden and District Agricultural Society Show

    Great Eccleston Agricultural Show

    Hanbury Countryside Show Society

    Heathfield Agricultural Show

    Hertfordshire Agricultural Society

    Lawford Park Show @The Tendring Hundred FC Show

    Liskeard & District Agricultural Association

    Llanedi Agricultural Show

    Malton Agricultural Society

    Newark & Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society

    Norfolk Show Jumping Club

    North Tyne & Redesdale Agricultural Society

    Orsett Horticultural & Agricultural Society

    Penistone Agricultural Society Show

    Perthshire Agricultural Society

    Prospect Farm Show

    Puddledub Spring Shows

    Romsey Agricultural and Horse Show Society

    Royal Welsh Agricultural Society – Smallholding & Countryside Festival

    Rutland County Show

    Ryedale Show

    South of England Agricultural Society

    Suffolk Show

    Stithians Agricultural Association Limited

    Stokesley Show

    The North Devon Agricultural Society

    The Cheshire Horse Show

    The South Suffolk Agricultural Association

    Tynedale Agricultural Society

    UK Ponies & Horses Limited

    Westmorland County Show

