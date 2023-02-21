Almost 500 showing qualifiers announced for London International Horse Show

The London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023 have been announced, with almost 500 qualifying opportunities across 45 agricultural and county shows.
H&H reported that London International Horse Show (LIHS) organisers HPower worked with the British Show Pony Society (BSPS), the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) and the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) to create the series, which will feature 20 classes.
Last month HPower said that a “significant” number of show organisers had requested to run LIHS classes, and the full list has now been confirmed, with 494 qualifiers taking place across 45 agricultural and county shows in England, Scotland and Wales.
“We are delighted that so many shows have come forward to apply to be a part of this new series and are particularly pleased with the wide geographical spread of the participating shows. This demonstrates that there is a strong demand from show organisers and therefore the public to see equestrian showing classes in their local events,” said Paul Hooper of ASAO.
BSPS chair Paul Cook added that one of the reasons for launching the series was to bring showing to a wider audience, and increase the number of agricultural and county shows that hold equestrian classes, which have been “sadly diminishing” in the past few years.
“These shows between them have an audience of over half a million which definitely helps us to achieve our aim of finding a route to present equestrian showing to new audiences,” he said.
Westmorland County Show, which is 224 years old this year, is one of the events running qualifiers.
“We are delighted to be holding qualifiers for all the 20 classes on offer. The traditional agricultural shows are where equestrian showing originally started. We know our audience will participate in and enjoy this new range of classes,” said Westmorland County Show chief executive Christine Knipe.
“We are very grateful to LIHS as without the support of such important international horse shows, equestrian showing at a local level could not be sustained.”
The HPower spokesman added that the BSPS and BSHA will help those who qualify for London to prepare for the finals by giving them advice and guidance “every step of the way”.
“We know it can be daunting for a competitor to come to a large show like London and compete in the final but we are determined to make the whole experience enjoyable for them, we will look after them and give them a fantastic day out,” said BSPS secretary Karen Ward.
London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023
BSHA classes
Rising star of small and lightweight hunter type
Rising star of middleweight & heavyweight hunter type
Rising star of lightweight cob type
Rising star of heavyweight cob type
Rising star of maxi cob type
Rising star of small riding horse type
Rising star of large riding horse type
Rising star of hack type
Rising star racehorse to show horse
Rising star ladies show horse
Rising star working show horse
Rising star of working hunter type
BSPS classes
BSPS junior performance pony
BSPS performance pony not exc 148cm
BSPS performance pony not exc 158cm
BSPS performance coloured native/cob/traditional horse/pony class
BSPS performance coloured non native horse/pony class
BSPS heritage lead rein working sports pony
Open cradle stakes
Open nursery stakes
Shows hosting London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023
Alresford Agricultural Show
Ashby de la Zouch Agricultural Society
Blakesley & District Agricultural Show Ltd.
Bridgend Country Show
BSPS Scottish Branch
Burwarton & District Agricultural Society
Cardigan County Agricultural Show
CHAPS UK South East Regional Show
Cumberland Agricultural Society
Dorset County Show
Dumfries and Galloway Horse Show
Dunster Show Society
Durham County Show
Garstang & District agricultural & horticultural society
Gransden and District Agricultural Society Show
Great Eccleston Agricultural Show
Hanbury Countryside Show Society
Heathfield Agricultural Show
Hertfordshire Agricultural Society
Lawford Park Show @The Tendring Hundred FC Show
Liskeard & District Agricultural Association
Llanedi Agricultural Show
Malton Agricultural Society
Newark & Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society
Norfolk Show Jumping Club
North Tyne & Redesdale Agricultural Society
Orsett Horticultural & Agricultural Society
Penistone Agricultural Society Show
Perthshire Agricultural Society
Prospect Farm Show
Puddledub Spring Shows
Romsey Agricultural and Horse Show Society
Royal Welsh Agricultural Society – Smallholding & Countryside Festival
Rutland County Show
Ryedale Show
South of England Agricultural Society
Suffolk Show
Stithians Agricultural Association Limited
Stokesley Show
The North Devon Agricultural Society
The Cheshire Horse Show
The South Suffolk Agricultural Association
Tynedale Agricultural Society
UK Ponies & Horses Limited
Westmorland County Show
You might also be interested in:
‘Showing is coming home’: excitement grows over new series with final at London International
‘The aim is to be inclusive’: new showing series with final at London International
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine subscription and save
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.