Almost 500 showing qualifiers announced for London International Horse Show





The London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023 have been announced, with almost 500 qualifying opportunities across 45 agricultural and county shows.

H&H reported that London International Horse Show (LIHS) organisers HPower worked with the British Show Pony Society (BSPS), the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) and the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) to create the series, which will feature 20 classes.

Last month HPower said that a “significant” number of show organisers had requested to run LIHS classes, and the full list has now been confirmed, with 494 qualifiers taking place across 45 agricultural and county shows in England, Scotland and Wales.

“We are delighted that so many shows have come forward to apply to be a part of this new series and are particularly pleased with the wide geographical spread of the participating shows. This demonstrates that there is a strong demand from show organisers and therefore the public to see equestrian showing classes in their local events,” said Paul Hooper of ASAO.

BSPS chair Paul Cook added that one of the reasons for launching the series was to bring showing to a wider audience, and increase the number of agricultural and county shows that hold equestrian classes, which have been “sadly diminishing” in the past few years.

“These shows between them have an audience of over half a million which definitely helps us to achieve our aim of finding a route to present equestrian showing to new audiences,” he said.

Westmorland County Show, which is 224 years old this year, is one of the events running qualifiers.

“We are delighted to be holding qualifiers for all the 20 classes on offer. The traditional agricultural shows are where equestrian showing originally started. We know our audience will participate in and enjoy this new range of classes,” said Westmorland County Show chief executive Christine Knipe.

“We are very grateful to LIHS as without the support of such important international horse shows, equestrian showing at a local level could not be sustained.”

The HPower spokesman added that the BSPS and BSHA will help those who qualify for London to prepare for the finals by giving them advice and guidance “every step of the way”.

“We know it can be daunting for a competitor to come to a large show like London and compete in the final but we are determined to make the whole experience enjoyable for them, we will look after them and give them a fantastic day out,” said BSPS secretary Karen Ward.

London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023

BSHA classes

Rising star of small and lightweight hunter type

Rising star of middleweight & heavyweight hunter type

Rising star of lightweight cob type

Rising star of heavyweight cob type

Rising star of maxi cob type

Rising star of small riding horse type

Rising star of large riding horse type

Rising star of hack type

Rising star racehorse to show horse

Rising star ladies show horse

Rising star working show horse

Rising star of working hunter type

BSPS classes

BSPS junior performance pony

BSPS performance pony not exc 148cm

BSPS performance pony not exc 158cm

BSPS performance coloured native/cob/traditional horse/pony class

BSPS performance coloured non native horse/pony class

BSPS heritage lead rein working sports pony

Open cradle stakes

Open nursery stakes

Shows hosting London Horse Show showing qualifiers 2023

Alresford Agricultural Show

Ashby de la Zouch Agricultural Society

Blakesley & District Agricultural Show Ltd.

Bridgend Country Show

BSPS Scottish Branch

Burwarton & District Agricultural Society

Cardigan County Agricultural Show

CHAPS UK South East Regional Show

Cumberland Agricultural Society

Dorset County Show

Dumfries and Galloway Horse Show

Dunster Show Society

Durham County Show

Garstang & District agricultural & horticultural society

Gransden and District Agricultural Society Show

Great Eccleston Agricultural Show

Hanbury Countryside Show Society

Heathfield Agricultural Show

Hertfordshire Agricultural Society

Lawford Park Show @The Tendring Hundred FC Show

Liskeard & District Agricultural Association

Llanedi Agricultural Show

Malton Agricultural Society

Newark & Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society

Norfolk Show Jumping Club

North Tyne & Redesdale Agricultural Society

Orsett Horticultural & Agricultural Society

Penistone Agricultural Society Show

Perthshire Agricultural Society

Prospect Farm Show

Puddledub Spring Shows

Romsey Agricultural and Horse Show Society

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society – Smallholding & Countryside Festival

Rutland County Show

Ryedale Show

South of England Agricultural Society

Suffolk Show

Stithians Agricultural Association Limited

Stokesley Show

The North Devon Agricultural Society

The Cheshire Horse Show

The South Suffolk Agricultural Association

Tynedale Agricultural Society

UK Ponies & Horses Limited

Westmorland County Show

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.