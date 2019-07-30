Trending:

Royal International Horse Show supreme horses hall of fame

Carol Phillips

The British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Horse at the Longines Royal International Horse Show has a long and prestigious history dating back to 1978. The champion hunter, arab, riding horse, hack, cob and coloured (if over 14.2hh) all have the chance to be crowned supreme ridden horse champion at Hickstead on the final day of the show. The winner is awarded the Winston Churchill trophy, while the breeder of the supreme ridden horse receives the Dorian Williams Trophy.

Prior to 2002, when the supreme pony title was introduced, the pony champions competed against the horses for the British Horse Society Supreme Ridden title. Two ponies successfully lifted the overall supreme title: Royal Bronze in 1993 and Trelawn Playboy in 2001.

Scroll down to enjoy our picture gallery of winners from 2002 to 2019…

RIHS supreme horses hall of fame

1978: Mrs P White’s Kemplay
1979: P White’s Flashman
1980: Mobility Ltd’s The Consort
1981: T F Hunnable’s Brown Buzzard
1982: SElB Ltd’s Assurance
1983: SElB Ltd’s Elite
1984: Mr & Mrs R Johnstone’s Canik Crystif
1985: Mrs P Flemming’s Byron ll
1986: Mrs J Dewar’s Seabrooke
1987: Mr A Spiers’ Freeway
1988: Cooper Corporation’s lnspector Cluzeot
1989: Mrs N J Turner’s Skibbereen
1990: Mrs H Griffiths’ Super Ted
1991: Mrs H Griffiths’ Super Ted
1992: Cooper Corporation’s Royal Mile
1993: I E Evans & Son Ltd’s Royal Bronze
1994: Miss C Cooper’s Mystic Minstrel
1995: Monarch Assurance Plc’s Portman
1996: Colchester Commercials’ Regal Ma:x
1997: Mr J Dunlop’s Red Hand
1998: Mr J Dunlop’s Red Hand
1999: Mr J Dunlop’s Statesman lll
2000: D Parker’s Sandy Lane
2001: Mrs K McWilliam’s Trelawn Playboy
2002: Broadstone Stud’s Broadstone Dee
2003: Mrs T Briggs’ Boy George
2004: Kelanne Stud’s Mister McEvoy
2005: P Hayler & P Atkinso’s Broadstone Doulton
2006: Lucy Smith-Crallan’s Captain Hastings
2007: Monseratt Sport Horses’ Sleeve Nambon Mist
2008: Carol Bardo’s The Philanderer
2009: J L Dunlop’s Finn McCool lll
2010: Carol Bardo’s The Philanderer
2011: Jackie Beatham & Carol Bardo’s Comberton Clancy
2012: Katie Jerram’s Dunbeacon
2013: Pearly King, ridden by Simon Charlesworth
2014: Hoppy Jumping, ridden by Allister Hood
2015: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross
2016: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross
2017: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Allister Hood
2018: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Oliver Hood
2019: Our Cashel Blue, ridden by Allister Hood

Image credit: Trevor Meeks
Image credit: Trevor Meeks
This is an image 1 of 17

2002: Broadstone Dee

Image credit: Trevor Meeks
Image credit: Trevor Meeks
This is an image 2 of 17

2003: Boy George

Image credit: Trevor Meeks
Image credit: Trevor Meeks
This is an image 3 of 17

2004: Mister McEvoy

2005: Broadstone Doulton
This is an image 4 of 17

2005: Broadstone Doulton

2006: Captain Hastings
This is an image 5 of 17

2006: Captain Hastings

Image credit: David Miller
Image credit: David Miller
This is an image 6 of 17

2007: Sleeve Nambon Mist

Image credit: Trevor Meeks
Image credit: Trevor Meeks
This is an image 7 of 17

2008: The Philanderer

Image credit: Trevor Meeks
Image credit: Trevor Meeks
This is an image 8 of 17

2009: Finn McCool II

Image credit: TREVOR MEEKS
Image credit: TREVOR MEEKS
This is an image 9 of 17

2010: The Philanderer

Image credit: TREVOR MEEKS
Image credit: TREVOR MEEKS
This is an image 10 of 17

2011: Comberton Clancy

Image credit: ©Steve Bardens
Image credit: ©Steve Bardens
This is an image 11 of 17

2012: Dunbeacon

2013: Pearly King
This is an image 12 of 17

2013: Pearly King

Image credit: Peter Nixon
Image credit: Peter Nixon
This is an image 13 of 17

2014: Hoppy Jumping

Image credit: Lucy Merrell
Image credit: Lucy Merrell
This is an image 14 of 17

2015/2016: Time 2 Reflect

2017: Diamonds Are Forever
This is an image 15 of 17

2017: Diamonds Are Forever

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, owned by Miss Annabel Jenks and exhibited by Oliver Hood, winner of The Saracen Horse Feeds Supreme Riding Horse during The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Great Britain at the BHS Royal International Horse Show held at the Hickstead Show ground near Haywards Heath in West Sussex, in the UK between 25-29th July 2018
This is an image 16 of 17

2018: Diamonds Are Forever

Image credit: PETER NIXON
Image credit: PETER NIXON
This is an image 17 of 17

2019: Our Cashel Blue