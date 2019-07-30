Royal International Horse Show supreme horses hall of fame

The British Horse Society Supreme Ridden Horse at the Longines Royal International Horse Show has a long and prestigious history dating back to 1978. The champion hunter, arab, riding horse, hack, cob and coloured (if over 14.2hh) all have the chance to be crowned supreme ridden horse champion at Hickstead on the final day of the show. The winner is awarded the Winston Churchill trophy, while the breeder of the supreme ridden horse receives the Dorian Williams Trophy.
Scroll down to enjoy our picture gallery of winners from 2002 to 2019…
RIHS supreme horses hall of fame
1978: Mrs P White’s Kemplay
1979: P White’s Flashman
1980: Mobility Ltd’s The Consort
1981: T F Hunnable’s Brown Buzzard
1982: SElB Ltd’s Assurance
1983: SElB Ltd’s Elite
1984: Mr & Mrs R Johnstone’s Canik Crystif
1985: Mrs P Flemming’s Byron ll
1986: Mrs J Dewar’s Seabrooke
1987: Mr A Spiers’ Freeway
1988: Cooper Corporation’s lnspector Cluzeot
1989: Mrs N J Turner’s Skibbereen
1990: Mrs H Griffiths’ Super Ted
1991: Mrs H Griffiths’ Super Ted
1992: Cooper Corporation’s Royal Mile
1993: I E Evans & Son Ltd’s Royal Bronze
1994: Miss C Cooper’s Mystic Minstrel
1995: Monarch Assurance Plc’s Portman
1996: Colchester Commercials’ Regal Ma:x
1997: Mr J Dunlop’s Red Hand
1998: Mr J Dunlop’s Red Hand
1999: Mr J Dunlop’s Statesman lll
2000: D Parker’s Sandy Lane
2001: Mrs K McWilliam’s Trelawn Playboy
2002: Broadstone Stud’s Broadstone Dee
2003: Mrs T Briggs’ Boy George
2004: Kelanne Stud’s Mister McEvoy
2005: P Hayler & P Atkinso’s Broadstone Doulton
2006: Lucy Smith-Crallan’s Captain Hastings
2007: Monseratt Sport Horses’ Sleeve Nambon Mist
2008: Carol Bardo’s The Philanderer
2009: J L Dunlop’s Finn McCool lll
2010: Carol Bardo’s The Philanderer
2011: Jackie Beatham & Carol Bardo’s Comberton Clancy
2012: Katie Jerram’s Dunbeacon
2013: Pearly King, ridden by Simon Charlesworth
2014: Hoppy Jumping, ridden by Allister Hood
2015: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross
2016: Time 2 Reflect, ridden by Jayne Ross
2017: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Allister Hood
2018: Diamonds Are Forever, ridden by Oliver Hood
2019: Our Cashel Blue, ridden by Allister Hood