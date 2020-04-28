Major Hickstead shows cancelled owing to coronavirus

Hickstead’s popular Royal International Horse Show and Derby Meeting have been cancelled owing to Covid-19.

The directors of the All England Jumping Course announced the cancellations in a statement today (28 April).

“Following further government advice, it is with regret we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel both of our international events for this year, the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby originally scheduled for 24-28 June and the FEI Jumping Nations Cup at the Longines Royal International Horse Show from 21-26 July,” read the statement.

“At this time the health of our staff, competitors, officials, sponsors, trade exhibitors and visiting public is our top priority.”

In March it was announced the Hickstead Derby was postponed – but it had been hoped it could run alongside Hickstead’s national show, the Science Supplements All England Jumping Championships (1-6 September).

While the Hickstead Derby will not be going ahead, it is “still the intention” to run the four-day national show.

“We are currently working with the relevant showing societies to ensure that qualification where possible will be carried over to the 2021 Longines Royal International Horse Show,” added the statement.

“We wish to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their continued support during these unprecedented times. We look forward to welcoming you back to Hickstead in the future.”

The Hickstead office remains closed but all stakeholders will be contacted directly by email about refunds in due course, while competition prizes and gift vouchers will be valid for the corresponding day next year.

