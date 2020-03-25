The Hickstead Derby meeting could be moved to September owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All England Jumping Course announced today (25 March) that the event due to run from 24 to 28 June would be postponed. Organisers are hoping to combine it with its national show, the Science Supplements All England Jumping Championships (1-6 September), pending British Showjumping and FEI approval.

“The intention will be to merge classes from both events to include a number of age jumping championships alongside the Science Supplements Speed Derby and the 60th running of the Al Shira’aa Derby,” a Hickstead spokesman said.

“The showing schedule will remain the same; classes running on the same days from Thursday to Sunday. A full schedule will be issued in due course.

“The popular Charles Owen Shopping Village will also relocate to the 3 to 6 September.”

The Hickstead office is closed but trade exhibitors and those who have bought tickets or booked hospitality will be emailed, and offered the chance to transfer to the new dates or be given refunds.

“At present, we are continuing with preparations for the Longines Royal International Horse Show still planned for 21 to 26 July 2020,” said the spokesman.

“We will of course continue to monitor all sources of information. There will be some complications [with regards to] qualified horses, but we may well run it along similar lines to the foot-and-mouth year of 2001. Basically, those already qualified will be accepted and then the classes will be opened up, with non-qualified entrants paying an increased entry fee.

“We wish to thank all of our sponsors, trade exhibitors, competitors and stakeholders for their continued support during this unprecedented time. We ask that you remain patient, and we will update you further when we have more information.”

