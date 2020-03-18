Coronavirus Q&A: riders, businesses and employees — H&H pulls together the latest advice

H&H has put together a Q&A to help answer some of the questions those living and working in the equestrian world may have during the current situation. We will endeavour to update this with any fresh questions and new information that comes to light as the situation develops...

The latest government advice to control the spread of the coronavirus includes social distancing, avoiding “non-essential travel” and self-isolation for certain groups, including the over-70s, pregnant women and those with underlying health issues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK “must stop the disease spreading to a point where it overwhelms our NHS”.

The NHS has cancelled all non-urgent operations in England as it prepares to free up beds.

Anyone who has a cough or a fever, or who lives in a household with someone who has those symptoms, must stay at home for 14 days.

The government will also no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency services, in the way it normally does.

So what does this mean for horse owners and those working in the industry?

My horse is on DIY livery: am I allowed to care for him?

Yes you are allowed to go and care for him, but it is important to have a plan in place should you need to self-isolate or restrictions are imposed by your yard and/or the government as the pandemic develops.

What should that plan involve and what practical things can I do now to prepare?

The British Horse Society has some helpful advice for owners — one tip that all owners can do now is to write a care plan for each horse. This can include things like which rugs he wears, what he eats, any medication, where you keep your equipment and his normal routine. Other tips include ensuring you have sufficient supplies — without panic buying – and keeping in touch with your fellow liveries and yard owner through a WhatsApp group. For more advice, click here

My horse is on full livery: am I allowed to go and ride him?

Provided you are not required to self-isolate (see government guidelines above), at the moment there are no restrictions specifically relating to riding. For those not self-isolating, there is no issue with going outside to exercise, provided people continue to keep their distance from each other. However, the government has urged people to avoid all “non-essential” travel — what exactly is meant by this is open to each person’s interpretation. Riding is a risk sport, which is not to be forgotten particularly at a time when the emergency services are preparing to come under further pressure.

Are we allowed to hack out under the current restrictions?

At the moment there is nothing stopping this, unless you are in self-isolation in which case you shouldn’t be leaving your house — but it is worth noting the points above.

Can my horse or dog catch covid-19 or give it to me?

Advice from WHO states there has been one instance of a dog being infected in Hong Kong, but there is “no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit Covid-19”.

“Covid-19 is mainly spread through droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently and thoroughly,” states the latest WHO guidance.

“WHO continues to monitor the latest research on this and other Covid-19 topics and will update as new findings are available.”

Should there be any extra biosecurity measures in place on yards at this time?

Employers have a duty of care to their staff and the government is also encouraging people to wash their hands more frequently than usual. The British Horse Society recommends following and publicising the latest government advice to staff and clients, as well as yard owners updating the business’s risk assessment as required, based on footfall and venue-specific activities.

It also urges yards to ensure there is sufficient access to appropriate working hygienic hand washing/drying facilities and consider additional provision of sanitiser at key location points on the premises.

What will happen if the grooms on the yard have to self-isolate?

If staff or liveries on the yard need to self-isolate, it is vitally important that they do so. Be prepared, speak with your yard owner about contingency plans and practise good biosecurity at all times. Communication is really important and the British Horse Society has some useful information on what to consider when making a contingency plan here.

This includes yard owners thinking about freelance cover and giving current staff additional training to cover roles that might not be part of their current job.

Are we allowed to transport our horses away from home for training/competition since the government recommended “non-essential travel” should stop?

It’s up to each individual to decide whether driving a horsebox to a training session or competition is “essential” travel. Transporting your horse to a veterinary facility in order to receive emergency care, or driving your car to stables to provide essential care, is more clear cut. It’s worth bearing in mind that the more traffic there is on the road, the higher the risk of a collision occurring that would require the emergency services to attend.

Of course many businesses, venues and self employed trainers are going to be in a financially volatile position as a result of these restrictions, but these measures are not about denying them business but protecting the health of the vulnerable and alleviating pressure on the NHS. Some trainers are offering training online or via video link, while it might also be an option to support your trainer by buying a chunk of lessons now to use at a later date.

I’m a freelance groom, is this going to affect me and my income?

It may well do — you must follow government health advice even though it is a worrying time when freelancers are not entitled to statutory sick pay. However, yards may need freelancers to help cover staff sickness and/or self-isolation periods, plus the government has announced some measures in a bid to ease financial pressures. These include making it easier to apply for Universal Credit. The situation is changing rapidly and the British Grooms Association has more advice here

I run a yard — what happens if my staff cannot work through sickness or self-isolation?

The government has announced it will help businesses with fewer than 250 employees by funding two weeks of statutory sick pay. Make a contingency plan as to what to do if staff do need to have time off — the British Horse Society and Equestrian Employers Association have some helpful advice here and here

What happens if a school is closed and my staff need to take time off to care for their children?

All employees have a right to emergency time off during working hours where a dependant is concerned. The amount of time should be reasonable to the situation (usually days rather than longer term) and there is no statutory right to be paid for this — whether you are or not comes down to your employer. More information can be found here

Is there government help available for freelancers and businesses?

Yes — the situation is changing all the time, but Boris Johnson and the chancellor have announced some measures to help those who will be impacted financially. The very latest information direct from the government for employers, employees and businesses can be found here

