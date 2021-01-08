{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Equestrian Blue Light Card (and other) discounts for our dedicated essential workers

Georgia Guerin
    • Equestrian Blue Light Card discounts – are you eligible? Since 2008, the Blue Light Card scheme has been offering online and high street discounts to the emergency services and the NHS, but it now includes other professions and volunteer positions, such as social care workers, the RNLI and St John Ambulance. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of businesses offering a discount via the scheme has increased massively.

    The really good news is that loads of equestrian businesses have signed up to thank our dedicated essential workers for their efforts to keep the country going. Lots of companies are also running their own discounts – rather than retrieve a code via the Blue Light Card app, you just need to get in contact directly to receive your discount. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite equestrian Blue Light Card and independent discounts below in case you hadn’t heard about them – we’ll keep adding more that we hear of, too. And for everyone else there is always the best equestrian January sales.

    Equestrian Blue Light Card discounts you can access via the app

    Aviform
    Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
    aviform.co.uk

    Bareback Footwear
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    barebackfootwear.com

    Blue Chip
    Discount: 20% off feed balancers, super-concentrated feed balancers and supplements via the Blue Light Card app
    bluechipfeed.com

    Cavalor
    Discount: 10% off your first order via the Blue Light Card app
    cavalordirect.co.uk

    Coldstream Equestrian
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    coldstreamequestrian.co.uk

    The Country Catalogue
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    country-catalogue.co.uk

    Country & Stable of Olney
    Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
    countryandstable.co.uk

    Dark Horse Equestrian
    Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
    darkhorseequestrian.co.uk

    Dressage Anywhere
    Discount: 15% off all online dressage competition and training classes via the Blue Light Card app
    dressageanywhere.com

    Dublin Clothing
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    dublinclothing.co.uk

    Equibalancer
    Discount: 25% off via the Blue Light Card app
    equibalancer.com

    Equine Exceed
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    equinexceed.com

    Equine Storage Solutions
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    equinestoragesolutions.co.uk

    Equus
    Discount: 12% off via the Blue Light Card app
    equus.co.uk

    Fairfax & Favor
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    fairfaxandfavor.com

    Feather Dressage
    Discount: 5% off via the Blue Light Card app
    featherdressage.com

    Feedmark
    Discount: 25% off (when you spend £20) via the Blue Light Card app
    feedmark.com

    Forelock & Fringe
    Discount: £5 off your first subscription purchase via the Blue Light Card app
    forelockandfringe.co.uk

    Go Outdoors
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    gooutdoors.co.uk

    Harry Hall
    Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
    harryhall.com

    Hudson Equine
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    hudsonequine.com

    It’s All A Bit Horse
    Discount: 5% off via the Blue Light Card app
    itsallabithorse.com

    Joules
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    joules.com

    LeMieux
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    lemieuxproducts.com

    The Original Muck Boot Co
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    muckbootcompany.co.uk

    Perilla
    Discount: 15% off (when you spend £20) via the Blue Light Card app
    perilla.co.uk

    Premier Equine
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    premierequine.co.uk

    Red Gorilla
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    redgorilla.red

    Redpost Equestrian
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    redpostequestrian.co.uk

    Robins Rein Equine
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    robinsreinequine.co.uk

    Sanders & Sanders (Regent Footwear)
    Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
    sanders-uk.com

    Supreme Products
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    supremeproducts.co.uk

    Vivendi Apparel
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    vivendiapparel.co.uk

    Weatherbeeta (including Dublin Clothing, Collegiate Saddlery, Crosby Saddlery, Enzo Treviso and Saxon)
    Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
    weatherbeeta.co.uk

    Other independent discounts for a range of essential workers

    The Centre Line
    Discount: 7.5% off for NHS staff and other key workers – contact The Centre Line to receive your discount
    thecentreline.co.uk

    Dubarry
    Discount: 15% off for NHS staff – email info@dubarry.com with proof of your NHS ID to receive your discount
    dubarry.com

    Equiport
    Discount: 15% off for Blue Light Card holders – send proof of your card to sales@equiport.co.uk to receive your discount
    equiport.co.uk

    Equine America
    Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact Equine America to receive your discount
    equine-america.co.uk

    Harry Dabbs
    Discount: 10% off all new saddles for NHS staff, emergency services and armed forces – contact Harry Dabbs to receive your discount
    harrydabbs.co.uk

    Lotus Romeo
    Discount: 7.5% off for NHS staff and other key workers – email info@lotusromeo.com to receive your discount
    lotusromeo.com

    Salute Equestrian
    Discount: £5 off a Click & Connect Ultimate Set, plus Salute Equestrian will donate £5 to NHS Charities Together each time a purchase is made using their discount code – email mail@saluteequestrian.com to receive your discount
    saluteequestrian.com

    Super X Country
    Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact SXC to receive your discount
    superxcountry.co.uk

    Swish Equestrian
    Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact Swish Equestrian to receive your discount
    swish-equestrian.co.uk

    Voltaire Design
    Discount: 20% off for armed forces, NHS staff and Blue Light Card holders – email contactuk@voltairedesign.com to receive your discount
    voltairedesign.com/uk

    Wolds Exclusive Bling
    Discount: 5% off for NHS staff – contact Wolds Exclusive Bling to receive your discount
    woldsexclusivebling.com

    If you are an equestrian business that offers a key worker discount, please email georgia.guerin@futurenet.com

