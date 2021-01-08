Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Equestrian Blue Light Card discounts – are you eligible? Since 2008, the Blue Light Card scheme has been offering online and high street discounts to the emergency services and the NHS, but it now includes other professions and volunteer positions, such as social care workers, the RNLI and St John Ambulance. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of businesses offering a discount via the scheme has increased massively.

The really good news is that loads of equestrian businesses have signed up to thank our dedicated essential workers for their efforts to keep the country going. Lots of companies are also running their own discounts – rather than retrieve a code via the Blue Light Card app, you just need to get in contact directly to receive your discount. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite equestrian Blue Light Card and independent discounts below in case you hadn’t heard about them – we’ll keep adding more that we hear of, too. And for everyone else there is always the best equestrian January sales.

Equestrian Blue Light Card discounts you can access via the app

Aviform

Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app

aviform.co.uk

Bareback Footwear

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

barebackfootwear.com

Blue Chip

Discount: 20% off feed balancers, super-concentrated feed balancers and supplements via the Blue Light Card app

bluechipfeed.com

Cavalor

Discount: 10% off your first order via the Blue Light Card app

cavalordirect.co.uk

Coldstream Equestrian

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

coldstreamequestrian.co.uk

The Country Catalogue

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

country-catalogue.co.uk

Country & Stable of Olney

Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app

countryandstable.co.uk

Dark Horse Equestrian

Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app

darkhorseequestrian.co.uk

Dressage Anywhere

Discount: 15% off all online dressage competition and training classes via the Blue Light Card app

dressageanywhere.com

Dublin Clothing

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

dublinclothing.co.uk

Equibalancer

Discount: 25% off via the Blue Light Card app

equibalancer.com

Equine Exceed

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

equinexceed.com

Equine Storage Solutions

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

equinestoragesolutions.co.uk

Equus

Discount: 12% off via the Blue Light Card app

equus.co.uk

Fairfax & Favor

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

fairfaxandfavor.com

Feather Dressage

Discount: 5% off via the Blue Light Card app

featherdressage.com

Feedmark

Discount: 25% off (when you spend £20) via the Blue Light Card app

feedmark.com

Forelock & Fringe

Discount: £5 off your first subscription purchase via the Blue Light Card app

forelockandfringe.co.uk

Go Outdoors

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

gooutdoors.co.uk

Harry Hall

Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app

harryhall.com

Hudson Equine

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

hudsonequine.com

It’s All A Bit Horse

Discount: 5% off via the Blue Light Card app

itsallabithorse.com

Joules

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

joules.com

LeMieux

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

lemieuxproducts.com

The Original Muck Boot Co

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

muckbootcompany.co.uk

Perilla

Discount: 15% off (when you spend £20) via the Blue Light Card app

perilla.co.uk

Premier Equine

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

premierequine.co.uk

Red Gorilla

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

redgorilla.red

Redpost Equestrian

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

redpostequestrian.co.uk

Robins Rein Equine

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

robinsreinequine.co.uk

Sanders & Sanders (Regent Footwear)

Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app

sanders-uk.com

Supreme Products

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

supremeproducts.co.uk

Vivendi Apparel

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

vivendiapparel.co.uk

Weatherbeeta (including Dublin Clothing, Collegiate Saddlery, Crosby Saddlery, Enzo Treviso and Saxon)

Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app

weatherbeeta.co.uk

Other independent discounts for a range of essential workers

The Centre Line

Discount: 7.5% off for NHS staff and other key workers – contact The Centre Line to receive your discount

thecentreline.co.uk

Dubarry

Discount: 15% off for NHS staff – email info@dubarry.com with proof of your NHS ID to receive your discount

dubarry.com

Equiport

Discount: 15% off for Blue Light Card holders – send proof of your card to sales@equiport.co.uk to receive your discount

equiport.co.uk

Equine America

Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact Equine America to receive your discount

equine-america.co.uk

Harry Dabbs

Discount: 10% off all new saddles for NHS staff, emergency services and armed forces – contact Harry Dabbs to receive your discount

harrydabbs.co.uk

Lotus Romeo

Discount: 7.5% off for NHS staff and other key workers – email info@lotusromeo.com to receive your discount

lotusromeo.com

Salute Equestrian

Discount: £5 off a Click & Connect Ultimate Set, plus Salute Equestrian will donate £5 to NHS Charities Together each time a purchase is made using their discount code – email mail@saluteequestrian.com to receive your discount

saluteequestrian.com

Super X Country

Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact SXC to receive your discount

superxcountry.co.uk

Swish Equestrian

Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact Swish Equestrian to receive your discount

swish-equestrian.co.uk

Voltaire Design

Discount: 20% off for armed forces, NHS staff and Blue Light Card holders – email contactuk@voltairedesign.com to receive your discount

voltairedesign.com/uk

Wolds Exclusive Bling

Discount: 5% off for NHS staff – contact Wolds Exclusive Bling to receive your discount

woldsexclusivebling.com