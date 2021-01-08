Equestrian Blue Light Card discounts – are you eligible? Since 2008, the Blue Light Card scheme has been offering online and high street discounts to the emergency services and the NHS, but it now includes other professions and volunteer positions, such as social care workers, the RNLI and St John Ambulance. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of businesses offering a discount via the scheme has increased massively.
The really good news is that loads of equestrian businesses have signed up to thank our dedicated essential workers for their efforts to keep the country going. Lots of companies are also running their own discounts – rather than retrieve a code via the Blue Light Card app, you just need to get in contact directly to receive your discount. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite equestrian Blue Light Card and independent discounts below in case you hadn’t heard about them – we’ll keep adding more that we hear of, too. And for everyone else there is always the best equestrian January sales.
Equestrian Blue Light Card discounts you can access via the app
Aviform
Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
aviform.co.uk
Bareback Footwear
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
barebackfootwear.com
Blue Chip
Discount: 20% off feed balancers, super-concentrated feed balancers and supplements via the Blue Light Card app
bluechipfeed.com
Cavalor
Discount: 10% off your first order via the Blue Light Card app
cavalordirect.co.uk
Coldstream Equestrian
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
coldstreamequestrian.co.uk
The Country Catalogue
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
country-catalogue.co.uk
Country & Stable of Olney
Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
countryandstable.co.uk
Dark Horse Equestrian
Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
darkhorseequestrian.co.uk
Dressage Anywhere
Discount: 15% off all online dressage competition and training classes via the Blue Light Card app
dressageanywhere.com
Dublin Clothing
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
dublinclothing.co.uk
Equibalancer
Discount: 25% off via the Blue Light Card app
equibalancer.com
Equine Exceed
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
equinexceed.com
Equine Storage Solutions
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
equinestoragesolutions.co.uk
Equus
Discount: 12% off via the Blue Light Card app
equus.co.uk
Fairfax & Favor
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
fairfaxandfavor.com
Feather Dressage
Discount: 5% off via the Blue Light Card app
featherdressage.com
Feedmark
Discount: 25% off (when you spend £20) via the Blue Light Card app
feedmark.com
Forelock & Fringe
Discount: £5 off your first subscription purchase via the Blue Light Card app
forelockandfringe.co.uk
Go Outdoors
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
gooutdoors.co.uk
Harry Hall
Discount: 15% off via the Blue Light Card app
harryhall.com
Hudson Equine
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
hudsonequine.com
It’s All A Bit Horse
Discount: 5% off via the Blue Light Card app
itsallabithorse.com
Joules
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
joules.com
LeMieux
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
lemieuxproducts.com
The Original Muck Boot Co
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
muckbootcompany.co.uk
Perilla
Discount: 15% off (when you spend £20) via the Blue Light Card app
perilla.co.uk
Premier Equine
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
premierequine.co.uk
Red Gorilla
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
redgorilla.red
Redpost Equestrian
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
redpostequestrian.co.uk
Robins Rein Equine
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
robinsreinequine.co.uk
Sanders & Sanders (Regent Footwear)
Discount: 10% off via the Blue Light Card app
sanders-uk.com
Supreme Products
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
supremeproducts.co.uk
Vivendi Apparel
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
vivendiapparel.co.uk
Weatherbeeta (including Dublin Clothing, Collegiate Saddlery, Crosby Saddlery, Enzo Treviso and Saxon)
Discount: 20% off via the Blue Light Card app
weatherbeeta.co.uk
Other independent discounts for a range of essential workers
The Centre Line
Discount: 7.5% off for NHS staff and other key workers – contact The Centre Line to receive your discount
thecentreline.co.uk
Dubarry
Discount: 15% off for NHS staff – email info@dubarry.com with proof of your NHS ID to receive your discount
dubarry.com
Equiport
Discount: 15% off for Blue Light Card holders – send proof of your card to sales@equiport.co.uk to receive your discount
equiport.co.uk
Equine America
Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact Equine America to receive your discount
equine-america.co.uk
Harry Dabbs
Discount: 10% off all new saddles for NHS staff, emergency services and armed forces – contact Harry Dabbs to receive your discount
harrydabbs.co.uk
Lotus Romeo
Discount: 7.5% off for NHS staff and other key workers – email info@lotusromeo.com to receive your discount
lotusromeo.com
Salute Equestrian
Discount: £5 off a Click & Connect Ultimate Set, plus Salute Equestrian will donate £5 to NHS Charities Together each time a purchase is made using their discount code – email mail@saluteequestrian.com to receive your discount
saluteequestrian.com
Super X Country
Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact SXC to receive your discount
superxcountry.co.uk
Swish Equestrian
Discount: 10% off for NHS staff – contact Swish Equestrian to receive your discount
swish-equestrian.co.uk
Voltaire Design
Discount: 20% off for armed forces, NHS staff and Blue Light Card holders – email contactuk@voltairedesign.com to receive your discount
voltairedesign.com/uk
Wolds Exclusive Bling
Discount: 5% off for NHS staff – contact Wolds Exclusive Bling to receive your discount
woldsexclusivebling.com
If you are an equestrian business that offers a key worker discount, please email georgia.guerin@futurenet.com
