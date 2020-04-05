‘Our way of saying thank you’: how the equestrian world is giving back to NHS workers

The opening day of the 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival will be renamed “Liverpool’s NHS Day” in honour of the health care workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jockey Club has pledged to donate 10,000 tickets to NHS and social care staff for the first day of next year’s festival, Thursday 8 April 2021.

“We understand just how hard the NHS and professional carers are working right now and this is our way of showing our gratitude,” said Dickon White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses northwest.

“The ticket process and distribution will begin at the start of next year and we’ll be working with the relevant organisations to ensure those who should benefit from the initiative are included.”

The ticket and distribution process will start in January 2021, with more details to be revealed towards the end of 2020.

Jan Ledward, chief officer at NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group added: “Across local health and care, staff are working tirelessly to keep services running and give people the care they need, often in the face of significant challenges.

“Whether in GP practices, hospitals, community and mental health services, care homes, social care – or the many other areas that make up our local system – teams are showing incredible resilience and dedication. We’re delighted to see this enormous effort recognised.”

Blue Chip

The feed balancer specialist is offering discount codes to all Blue Light Card holders.

Blue Light Card is a discount service for NHS, armed forces and emergency services.

Existing and new Blue Light Card and online members can access Blue Chip’s online discount through the Blue Light Card website or app.

“The Covid-19 pandemic means that the NHS and emergency services are even more stretched than usual, and will be selflessly and tirelessly working to keep us safe, healthy and supported, often going into unknown dangers to do so. It’s times like this we value our blue light community even more,” said Blue Light Card chief executive, Tom Dalby.

Equi-Jewel by Emily Galtry

The bespoke equestrian accessories company has created three browbands in support of the NHS.

The three new jeweled browbands are for NHS Wales, NHS England and NHS Scotland, with 50% of the sale value going to the respective NHS area. The company is also offering a 10% discount for key workers.

Holland Cooper

The British clothing brand, which has an equestrian range, is donating 10% from its online sales to support the NHS.

The funds will be sent in weekly donations to the official NHS charities’ Covid-19 appeal, which will be granted to the 140 member charities supporting the NHS workforce.

“Like many, I have been racking my brain as to what I, or my business can do to help combat Covid-19,” said founder Jade Holland Cooper.

“I feel the obvious answer is to help those who are helping us and that is the NHS staff. As of immediately I am donating a 10% of all our digital sales to this incredible charity, helping to bring support to these incredible people.”

Hack Up Bespoke

The equine and canine supplement company is now selling 500ml pouches of hand sanitiser alongside its Bespoke supplements range and will be donating £1 from each hand sanitiser sold to the NHS.

“We have so many customers who are doctors, nurses and policemen and we wanted to give something back to the NHS,” said Jayne Gingell, Hack Up co-founder.

“We have opted for pouches because we didn’t want to go with plastic bottles because it goes against our biodegradable campaign. The people who have been asking us for them already use hand sanitiser so the idea is they can refill their own plastic pots.”

