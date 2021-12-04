Covid tests or jabs required to help ensure a safe London International show this Christmas





Visitors to the ExCel for the London International Horse Show (16-20 December) are asked to play their part in helping reduce the spread of Covid by adhering to new rules.

All those attending the show, which has moved from its old home at Olympia this year, will have to show proof of having had two doses of a Covid vaccination at least 14 days beforehand, presence of Covid antibodies or evidence, via email or text, of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the event.

“This will be a quick visual check at the point of entry to the venue and no personal data will be recorded or stored,” a spokesman for the show said.

“If you are a UK resident you can show your vaccination status via the NHS Covid pass on the NHS app, or a paper copy, a pass written by your doctor or from the NHS website directly, not your card provided at the time of vaccination. International visitors can show equivalent proof from their home country.”

All visitors are asked to be respectful of others, and not to attend if they are experiencing Covid symptoms such as a high temperature, new continuous cough or loss or change to senses of taste and smell. Anyone isolating, or has been in close contact with anyone who has Covid or is showing symptoms is also asked to stay away.

As part of the London horse show Covid rules, organisers are encouraging the wearing of masks in public areas of the venue.

“Both the London International Horse Show and ExCeL London are looking forward to welcoming you to a safe and secure event this Christmas,” organisers said.

“We are making every effort to provide a safe environment for all our visitors. This includes ensuring there are wide aisles to reduce crowd density and improve attendee flow. There will also be multiple entrances which will enable management of queues. There will be hygiene reminders to regularly wash hands throughout the venue, an enhanced cleaning regime during show-open periods and, finally, contactless payment will be encouraged.

“We can all play our part in keeping each other safe.”

The show plans to publish a Covid code of conduct and list of related FAQs nearer the event.

