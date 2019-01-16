Welcome to our group test of stable rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Official description

The Horseware Rambo Original Stable Rug is a classic cut design with double front closures, that has been updated to feature a cosy fleece collar around the neck and an integrated wither pad to lift the rug to help prevent mane or wither rubs. It has Thermobonded fibrefill for superior and long lasting heat retention. The rug includes a fillet string, cross surcingles and shine-enhancing polyester lining.

First impressions

I really liked the thick material as it looked really warm. It also fitted very well, plus the fastenings were easy to use and looked robust.

Overview of performance

This rug was true to size and very durable. The fastenings were easy to use and hard wearing. It never slipped, kept my horses really warm and didn’t rub.

Likes and dislikes

I like how roomy it is around the chest area compared to the other rugs, but yet is very warm. I also like how the fleece trim at the neck doesn’t rub.