Weatherbeeta ComFiTec 600D/Mesh II Combo Neck fly rug Score 9/10 Pros Lightweight

Clever design features Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £129.99

Weatherbeeta ComFiTec 600D/Mesh II Combo Neck fly rug

My first impressions of the Weatherbeeta waterproof fly rug were very positive. The rug is quite lightweight, but it looks like it will be quite hard wearing with good quality fastenings that appear up to the task and some clever design features, including a memory foam pad that sits either side of the withers to reduce pressure on this sensitive area. This memory foam wither-relief pad is a new addition to the design that was not included in the previous version of this rug (Weatherbeeta ComFiTec 600D/Mesh Combo).

It is a full-neck fly rug with waterproof panel across the back and top of the neck to protect against the rain during spring, summer and autumn, which is a useful addition to any horse owner’s equine wardrobe in Britain.

The front of the rug has a combination of clip and Velcro fastenings. The clips are easy to use with one hand and feel robust. The neck has two wide webbing straps that pass through metal fasteners before attaching back on themselves with Velcro. Each strap is shaped at the end, which makes them easier to pass through the metal fastener.

The rug has a “traditional side gusset” on the shoulder to allow the horse to move around without restriction in the field and the shoulders are lined to “help prevent rubbing or stretching”. The sides of the rug are sufficiently deep to wrap around the horse’s belly area, while the surcingles run under the belly parallel to each other, instead of following the more common cross pattern. There are webbing loops attached to the rug that the adjustable surcingles pass through to encourage the material to shape itself around the horse’s ribcage and offer fly protection to the belly area.

The rear of the rug has a generously sized tail flap and detachable rear leg straps that are elasticated at one end to help keep the rug in place. Personally I prefer a single fillet string to secure the back of the rug, but I intend to test this rug with both the rear leg straps as supplied, and then replace them with a single fillet string to see if the security of the rug is affected when the rear leg straps are removed. The rear leg straps are adjustable and the clips appear to be robust and easy to use.

I am testing the 6ft6in rug on my 16.2 Irish Sport Horse and I feel the sizing of the rug is pretty true. On first wear, he appeared happy to move around in the field wearing the rug, which was good to see.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a good quality fly rug that will offer protection from both flies and damp weather

Who tested this waterproof fly rug?

Carol Phillips is Horse & Hound’s website editor, who has ridden since childhood. She has a seven-year-old Irish Sport Horse who has put this rug to the test.

