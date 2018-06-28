Welcome to our group test of horse shampoos and washes. All of the washes in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

NAF’s official description

This totally natural skin wash offers the premium skin care your horse’s skin deserves. Love the SKIN he’s in Skin Wash is a gentle unique blend of herbal ingredients, including aloe vera, designed to help support damaged or challenged skin affected by lumps, bumps, rashes or mild irritations. This three-in-one product provides optimum skin care, whichever way you choose to use it on your horse: as a hot towel wash following clipping or for a deep clean; as a cold wash for a refreshing cleanse to lift sweat, grease and dust from the coat; or applied directly to the skin in a concentrated form to address specific areas requiring attention.

Harriet’s first impressions

I really like that it came with a useful looking towel, plus it looked like a very practical, everyday shampoo.

Overview of performance

This wash removed scurf really well on sensitive and non-sensitive horses alike. It gave a very through and deep cleanse and the towel worked well with hot or cold water. It was just as good for bathing before hunting as it was for washing off after hunting.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the additional towel, which worked well. The wash itself easily removed dirt and really cleaned the horse’s coat.