



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Young, strong or lively horses can often be tricky to handle, which can be dangerous. Some handlers opt for leading horses in a bridle or chifney, but one of the best control headcollars is also a good option. While rope halters offer a finer aid, control headcollars do what the name suggests – increase your level of control.

Whether you’re hoping to work on specific groundwork, improve general handling or stop your horse being pushy, control headcollars can be useful. Some designs offer varying levels of influence as well as general used, while others should be used for in-hand work only and cannot be used for tying up.

Best control headcollars for strong horses

LeMieux ProSafe Headcollar

Colours: Black

Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full

RRP: £34.95

Designed for perfect control in hand, and ideal for lively horses and ponies, stallions and young stock, this headcollar has a triple ring design that offers three options for varied level of control. The padded nose and poll allow for shock-absorbing comfort and the headpiece is adjustable on both sides.

Designed for in-hand use only – not suitable for tying up.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or naylors.com

Monty Roberts Dually Halter

Colours: Dependent on size

Sizes: Mini, extra-small, small, medium or large

RRP: £52.95

Designed by renowned trainer Monty Roberts, this patented headcollar rewards horses for acting in partnership with the handler. It can be used as a standard halter, bitless bridle or training aid, and has an adjustable double noseband. The brass hardware is designed to breakaway under extreme pressure, while the left and right side rings offer lateral control. Comes with an instructional booklet and DVD.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Eskadron Control Headcollar

Colours: Navy or blue

Sizes: Pony, cob, full or extra-full

RRP: £52.95

This headcollar has an integrated lead chain that gives three options of use – as a normal headcollar, with influence or with strong influence – depending on where you clip the leadrope.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

LeMieux Rope Control Headcollar

Colours: Black or brown

Sizes: Cob or full

RRP: £69.95

This rope version of the popular ProSafe Headcollar offers a variation to using a chain. Designed for in-hand use only – not suitable for tying up.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

HKM Safe Control Headcollar

Colours: Black

Sizes: Pony, cob or full

RRP: £40

This patented headcollar offers additional control with a pull-up system that applies pressure on the nose and lower jaw. It has a padded headpiece that you can adjust on both sides with four exchangeable nose pieces – either with iron, chain, cord, or standard, but always padded.

Can be used for tying up if the clip is attached to the standard ring.

In the UK? View now at gsequestrian.co.uk or equus.co.uk

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.