Warning against buying unseen after maggot-infested, ‘ragwort-poisoned’ foal had to be put down – and his friend is not out of the woods yet





One of two foals found infested with maggots and suffering with liver disease has had to be put down – and the other is not out of the woods yet.

Months-old cobs Billy and Patch were taken in by Redwings at the end of April after a member of the public raised concerns about their welfare. Both were bought online, and their story “should be a warning to anyone buying a horse unseen”, Redwings said.

A spokesperson for the charity said blood results for Billy, who was four months old, and Patch, who was about seven months, showed liver disease. It is suspected that Billy was suffering from ragwort toxicity.

“One of the effects of the poisoning is sensitivity to sunlight, which can cause significant skin damage,” said Redwings senior vet Nicola Berryman. “Billy had areas of skin damage over his neck and shoulders, which on closer inspection were maggot-infested, along with his feet, but the full severity of his condition became apparent once his long coat was clipped, revealing further sores across his body and the extent of his emaciation. He had worms, which was likely the cause of his weight loss, and lice.

Warning: very graphic image

“Very sadly, despite our best efforts, Billy struggled with so many significant health issues that when his condition dipped, we decided we had to let him go for his own welfare. He was put to sleep kindly and caringly last Wednesday.”

Patch also had maggots in his feet and a high worm burden as well as the evidence of liver disease.

“As he is in much better condition than poor Billy, I’m hopeful that we can get him through this,” Ms Berryman said. “Although he’s not out of the woods yet, he is responding well to treatment and is bright and cheeky.”

Redwings launched its “Ready to rescue campaign” in March, to raise funds for and awareness of its work with ponies like Billy and Patch.

Redwings senior field officer and reception centre manager Julie Harding said: “Billy and Patch had been purchased recently online, and their story should be a warning to anyone buying a horse unseen, with an unknown history.

“They were living in an idyllic environment, where the other horses are in great condition. They were signed over to Redwings on behalf of their elderly owner, who has also sadly become ill. They were horrified when they realised Billy’s condition and wanted to do the right thing for him and Patch, and we are grateful for their co-operation.”

A Redwings spokesperson said it is thanks to supporter donations that the charity could rescue the foals.

“And it is their generosity that enables the charity to be there for the next Billy and Patch, and the next,” she said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now