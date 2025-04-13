Tiny filly found on the brink of death with ticks ‘sucking the life out of her’





A tiny filly discovered with hundreds of ticks “sucking the life out of her” and on the edge of survival has been given a second chance at a happy life.

Elouise, an 11.2hh three-year-old cob, was found alone on a fell in Northumberland by a World Horse Welfare field officer, after concerns were raised about her condition.

“She had only recently appeared on the land and the charity believes she had been abandoned,” a World Horse Welfare spokesperson said.

“Elouise was dangerously thin and on the very edge of survival. But what made her suffering more acute were the hundreds of ticks that were literally sucking the life out of her.”

Elouise was transferred to World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre near Blackpool, where staff mobilised everything to give her a chance of life.

The spokesperson said Elouise was in very poor condition.

“The team faced some challenging moments due to significant medical concerns, including liver issues and malnutrition,” she said. “However, with intensive veterinary care and a great deal of care and attention, Elouise has made a remarkable recovery.

“The sweet and gentle pony is now thriving and is easy to handle and groom, and is affectionate with all the grooms. She is doing well, and the team is happy with the progress she is making.”

The spokesperson added that Elouise is not alone; the charity is seeing an increasing number of “heartbreaking” cases of neglect, and the number of cases involving more than 50 horses has increased sharply.

The average cost of caring for these rescued horses, including emergency vet treatment and nutrition, has increased from an average of £5,000 per year to £7,000.

“World Horse Welfare currently has nearly 350 horses in its care across its four rescue and rehoming centres, each needing health checks, farriery, vaccinations, grooming, shelter, feed and socialisation to heal and thrive,” the spokesperson said.

The charity’s latest appeal enables supporters to donate to different care packages.

