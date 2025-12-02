Advice and support are available: struggling owners urged to ‘do the right thing’ as dangerously thin horse highlights a ‘desperate situation’





Horse owners are reminded that there is confidential, non-judgemental advice available, as a “dangerously underweight” rescued colt highlights the “desperate situation” many horses and owners are in.

The Mare and Foal Sanctuary has shared the story of two-year-old Arab Bourbon, who was found in a “barren” field in Cornwall this year, very underweight and showing signs of prolonged poor health.

“Bourbon was in a desperate situation,” said senior field officer Leah Brock.

“The field was overgrazed, with no real grass for him to eat. He was extremely thin, and we suspected there were underlying health conditions that needed urgent, specialist investigation.

“Despite how he must have felt, he was calm throughout and took everything in his stride. When he arrived at the sanctuary we were all shocked that he just walked quietly off the lorry.”

Bourbon was signed into the care of the charity, which started a specialised recovery plan. Investigations showed liver issues were preventing weight gain; these have been treated and tests are ongoing on other veterinary issues.

The youngster’s story is the focus of the Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Christmas appeal; the charity highlighted the RSPCA’s Horse Sense report, which found most horses in England and Wales do not have a good life, highlighting lack of owner knowledge and turnout among the key factors.

“The Mare and Foal Sanctuary provides confidential, non‑judgemental advice to anyone struggling with their horse or pony,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “The charity believes most owners want to do the right thing, but may be facing financial pressures, health challenges or gaps in their knowledge. Wherever possible, the sanctuary’s welfare team works alongside owners to find solutions that keep horses safe and well.

“But combined with increasingly unpredictable weather and grazing conditions, it fears that this winter could push more owners and horses into crisis.

“This December, as many families make difficult choices about heating and food, equine charities are also bracing for a surge in welfare concerns. The Mare and Foal Sanctuary is asking the public to support its work so that horses like Bourbon can be given specialist care they need to survive and recover, before it is too late.”

Bourbon is now living in a herd, “experiencing freedom, proper grazing and specialist care”.

But the charity’s Dawn Vincent said that as winter kicks in, there will be many horses like him who still need help.

“We are deeply grateful to our supporters, because without them we simply could not respond to these emergencies,” she said. “Their generosity has given Bourbon a second chance and a safe, loving home this Christmas, but there are many more still in need. Without our supporters, more lives would be lost, and more animals would continue to suffer.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now