‘Something special about him’: obese pony dumped with headcollar embedded in his face embarks on new happy life





An obese pony found abandoned on a roadside with a headcollar deeply embedded in his face is now happy in his new home – where staff say there is “something special about him”.

Piebald cob Arty was found by police in Somerset and rescued by the RSPCA. After veterinary treatment, he needed a new home, which he found thanks to the Mare and Foal Sanctuary in Devon.

“Arty has just arrived at the charity’s Newton Abbot veterinary and welfare assessment centre and supporters on social media are now being invited to follow regular news updates, photos and film clips of his recovery,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “They will also be able to watch his first steps into a happier new life at one of the sanctuary’s four beautiful equine reserves, meeting new companions and enjoying playing and foraging in a natural habitat.”

The sanctuary’s director of fundraising and communications Dawn Vincent said the charity was glad to offer 12-year-old Arty a new home.

“Just a few months ago, Arty’s life was very different,” she said. “He was badly overweight, suffering with mites, and his headcollar had grown into his skin and caused deep wounds.

Warning, graphic image

“Thanks to the swift actions of our colleagues at the RSPCA, he received immediate care, along with diet control and liver health testing – key steps in managing obesity, which can cause lameness, laminitis, and other serious health issues. We’re continuing to assess his health and help him settle into his new life with us.”

Ms Vincent added that it is early days but Arty is doing very well.

“His care team says there’s something a bit special about him,” she said. “He’s a very sweet and gentle pony, despite his traumatic past, and he seems to be a real character. He’s already won our hearts very quickly and we can’t wait to see what happens next when he moves out of quarantine.”

Once Art is shown to be clear of any infections, he will join one of the charity’s herds, and supporters can follow his progress.

“Our team is already capturing lovely moments on film and we’re looking forward to discovering how his story unfolds and showing more of the work that goes into caring full-time for a pony like Arty,” Ms Vincent said.

“Our work is funded entirely by the kind donations of our supporters. We hope Arty’s story will help us to show how their generosity is transforming the lives of the hundreds of horses and ponies who have safe sanctuary with us.”

