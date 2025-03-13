‘All the hard work was worth it’ as very poorly pony now has a bright future – thanks to you





A pony who was rescued in an emaciated and frightened state, suffering from “life-threatening” diarrhoea, has a brighter future thanks to her rescuers – and those who support them.

Welsh mare Elsa is recovering well in the care of Redwings, which took her in two months ago; a member of the public called the charity about the mare on 15 January.

“It was obvious that this little pony was very poorly,” said Redwings’ Julie Harding.

“She was emaciated, covered in lice and suffering from diarrhoea, which can be life-threatening. It was important to act quickly to get her the treatment she needed, so that she didn’t suffer any longer than was necessary.

“I left a notice for her owner to contact us and arranged to go back the next day with the relevant authorities but sadly, no one got in touch.”

Elsa was taken into Redwings’ care on veterinary advice. She was scared of people and despite her weakened condition, evaded capture.

“She had been very dull and lethargic the day before, but as soon as we tried to catch her, she wouldn’t let us anywhere near,” said Ms Harding. “It took a team from right across the charity to get her into our care safely, but of course all the effort was worth it.”

Within 24 hours, Elsa had had emergency treatment to stabilise her condition. Over the next few days, she improved enough to have dental treatment, which meant she was able to eat hay and hard feed more comfortably.

“Her poor dental health was preventing her from eating properly and a second dental was needed a few weeks after the first, but she’s now very food-orientated,” Ms Harding said.

“She’s still being closely monitored but is recovering so well that she was able to be moved to one of our woodchip paddocks on 7 March, and hopefully will be able to join one of our resident herds in time.”

Redwings has launched a “ready to rescue” appeal to raise funds for, and awareness of, its work rescuing horses like Elsa.

“It’s thanks to supporters that Redwings was able to rescue Elsa, and it is their generosity that enables the charity to be there for the next Elsa, and the next,” the spokesperson said.

