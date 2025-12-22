‘We’ve been waiting for this’: horse owners urged to act as Government agrees to debate fireworks – again





Two fireworks petitions signed by more than 361,000 people collectively will be debated in parliament next month – the seventh Government debate on this topic.

In September Redwings launched a petition calling for the maximum noise level of consumer fireworks be reduced from 120 to 90 decibels. The petition reached the 100,000 signatures needed for it to be considered for debate in less than eight weeks, and has since surpassed 176,000 signatures.

The other petition, which calls for the sale of fireworks to be limited to those running local council approved events only, has been signed by more than 185,000 people since it was started in August.

On Saturday (20 December) it was announced that a debate for both petitions has been scheduled in parliament on 19 January 2026.

“We’ve been waiting for this announcement for some weeks and are delighted that the debate will come shortly after New Year’s Eve, another date strongly associated with fireworks,” said Helen Whitelegg, Redwings campaigns and policy manager.

“As with all parliamentary debates, a relevant Government minister will be there to listen and respond, making this a vital opportunity to canvass the people responsible for fireworks regulations and ensure they understand the strength of feeling on this issue across the UK.”

This will be the seventh time the Government has debated fireworks. The last debate took place on 9 December 2024, during which Justin Madders – the under-secretary of state for business and trade at the time – acknowledged that there was a lack of evidence about the effectiveness of current regulation.

Last month the Fireworks Impact Coalition – of which Redwings is a part – held an MP drop-in event at Westminster.

“Ninety-five MPs from England, Scotland, Wales and across the political spectrum came to talk about the effects of fireworks on animals and people, and we hope they will be motivated to attend [the debate],” said Ms Whitelegg.

Horse owners are encouraged to write to their MPs using Redwings’ template, asking them to get involved.

