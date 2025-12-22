{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

‘We’ve been waiting for this’: horse owners urged to act as Government agrees to debate fireworks – again

Becky Murray Becky Murray

    • Two fireworks petitions signed by more than 361,000 people collectively will be debated in parliament next month – the seventh Government debate on this topic.

    In September Redwings launched a petition calling for the maximum noise level of consumer fireworks be reduced from 120 to 90 decibels. The petition reached the 100,000 signatures needed for it to be considered for debate in less than eight weeks, and has since surpassed 176,000 signatures.

    The other petition, which calls for the sale of fireworks to be limited to those running local council approved events only, has been signed by more than 185,000 people since it was started in August.

    On Saturday (20 December) it was announced that a debate for both petitions has been scheduled in parliament on 19 January 2026.

    “We’ve been waiting for this announcement for some weeks and are delighted that the debate will come shortly after New Year’s Eve, another date strongly associated with fireworks,” said Helen Whitelegg, Redwings campaigns and policy manager.

    “As with all parliamentary debates, a relevant Government minister will be there to listen and respond, making this a vital opportunity to canvass the people responsible for fireworks regulations and ensure they understand the strength of feeling on this issue across the UK.”

    This will be the seventh time the Government has debated fireworks. The last debate took place on 9 December 2024, during which Justin Madders – the under-secretary of state for business and trade at the time – acknowledged that there was a lack of evidence about the effectiveness of current regulation.

    Last month the Fireworks Impact Coalition – of which Redwings is a part – held an MP drop-in event at Westminster.

    “Ninety-five MPs from England, Scotland, Wales and across the political spectrum came to talk about the effects of fireworks on animals and people, and we hope they will be motivated to attend [the debate],” said Ms Whitelegg.

    Horse owners are encouraged to write to their MPs using Redwings’ template, asking them to get involved.

    You may also be interested in:

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Becky Murray
    Becky Murray

    H&H senior news writer
    Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.
    Becky Murray

    You may like...