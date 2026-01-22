‘Enough is enough’: seventh debate on fireworks takes place but Government still unwilling to set timeline for change





MPs debating fireworks for the seventh time have agreed that “enough is enough” – but the Government has failed to commit to a timeline for change to “outdated and irresponsible” legislation.

On 19 January MPs met at Westminster to debate Redwings’ petition calling for a reduction in the maximum noise level of consumer fireworks, and a petition calling for firework sales to be limited to council-approved events. MP

Robbie Moore opened proceedings, having also led the last fireworks debate in parliament, in 2024.

“The petitions we are debating have received more than 183,000 and 193,000 signatures respectively. It is undeniable that the inappropriate use of fireworks can have a devastating impact,” he said.

Mr Moore said that change does not need to mean an outright ban – but tougher measures could be introduced on noise levels.

“I urge the Government to look at that and not just respond: ‘We are going to take this away and think about it’ – because that is the response that we have had for far too long,” he said.

MPs from across the house shared constituents’ stories of distress caused to animals, veterans, the elderly and those with mental health concerns – and MPs Neil Hudson and Danny Chambers spoke about their experiences as vets treating animals with fireworks-related injuries.

Dewsbury and Batley MP Iqbal Mohamed said the petitions are not calling for an “overreach by the state by pushing for an outright ban”.

“They recognise the cultural importance of fireworks in bringing communities together, but rightfully argue that public access, in its current form, is outdated and irresponsible,” he said.

MP Sarah Owen (Luton North) who has supported campaigns and introduced a private member’s bill on fireworks sales in 2024, said there was “cross-party consensus that firework laws are not fit for purpose”.

“Here we are again; another petition, another debate and another year without meaningful change on the important issue,” she said.

“We are going to continue banging on about this, and I thank the campaigners and all the petitioners, particularly the Firework Impact Coalition, all of which want to see change in the law.”

Ellesmere Port and Bromborough Labour MP Justin Madders, who was parliamentary under-secretary of state for business and trade at the last debate, said: “Every year, we get more and more members attending, and more and more of the public demanding change. I think the case has been made that it is now time to act.”

MP Kate Dearden – who took over as under-secretary from Mr Madders in September – said she understood the urgency, but was “not able to provide a timeline at this stage”.

“I assure members and advocacy groups that I have heard their concerns, and will be asking for better regulations and urgency for action. I will continue to seriously consider them as I look to further mitigate the negative impact of illegal and anti-social firework use,” she said.

“We will continue to gather evidence and hear from organisations, charities and campaigners to ensure that any changes to legislation are effective.”

Redwings campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg said that overall the debate had been “overwhelmingly positive about the need for urgent change” – but that the Government’s response was not unexpected.

“As frustrating as it is for all of us who care about this issue, change takes time and the minister has indicated her willingness to meet, which we’ll be taking her up on,” she said.

Ms Whitelegg added that Redwings will keep working with other fireworks campaigners, and has “lots of activities planned for 2026”.

“Campaign supporters have got us this far and we need their help to keep up the pressure. Keep signing relevant petitions. Don’t sign fewer, sign more, and keep writing to your MP,” she said.

