‘Beautiful interactions’ as much-loved pony reunited with children he helped





A horse who is enjoying his retirement at Redwings Horse Sanctuary had a special visit from some of the children he has helped in the past.

Young people and staff from Ebony Horse Club, Brixton, visited their much-loved cob Harley, who moved to the charity’s Norfolk base in April.

“Harley helped hundreds of youngsters during four years at the club, which gives young people, largely from low-income backgrounds, the opportunity to interact with horses,” a Redings spokesperson said.

“The club contacted Redwings earlier this year after their efforts to find a suitable retirement home for Harley had failed. The 13-year-old has osteoarthritis in his hind fetlocks, meaning he can no longer work, and needs closely monitored care.”

Ebony’s chief operating officer Sidony Holdsworth said Harley was a favourite and much loved.

“We are very grateful that Redwings agreed to take Harley,” she said.

“It was so special for us to be able to come and see him. It means such a lot to all of us to see Harley looking so settled, well and happy with his new friends, living his best life for however much time he has.

“He’s a sweetheart of a horse, who has done so much for so many, and we know that he has the very best of everything at Redwings.”

The visitors had a guided tour of Redwings Aylsham, and met some other residents, including Maya, who is now a close friend of Harley’s.

Redwings’ Charlotte McMorran-Stock said: “It was so special to see the children and young people with Harley, and the other horses. I’ve worked at Redwings for six years and I don’t think I’ve seen such beautiful interactions between our residents and people.

“Harley clearly loved seeing his old friends and enjoyed lots of scritches and introducing them to his new pals.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now