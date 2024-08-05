{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • There was a lot of pressure on the home nation at Paris 2024. While France is known for their eventers and showjumpers – who duly delivered with team silver and bronze – their Olympic dressage hopes were more sketchy. They have not won a medal since gold in 1948 in London.

    But their trajectory is now on the rise again. The team of Alexandre Ayache, Corentin Pottier and Pauline Basquin not only qualified for the team final, but finished seventh. And Pauline was placed 16th individually.

    Alexandre particularly caught the eye with Jolene, who has only been competing for two years, having started out directly at grand prix in 2022. They scored plus-70% in the special, with just one mistake, losing oomph in the final piaffe. 

    “She arrived with me for schooling aged nine, and could not even do a flying change,” says Alexandre. “Luckily for me the lady who owned her did not get on so well with her but I adored her, so I managed to buy her and train her up to grand prix in six months. She knew a bit of piaffe and passage but she had no clue about any canter work.

    “She is still a bit unsettled in the contact, but she will improve even more. She wants to give her all, and she never, ever says no.” 

    Alexandre waxes lyrical about the 12-year-old mare’s character.

    She has a great brain, she is sweet and kind, and can be ridden by anyone,” he says. “Even my seven-year-old kid can do piaffe and passage on her, in a headcollar! Honestly, she is perfect.”

    Olympic dressage: competing for France on home soil

    Alexandre was overwhelmed by the experience of competing at his home Olympics.

    “This kind of atmosphere is not normal for us dressage riders,” he says. “It’s hard to stay focused – everyone is cheering and you have the palace of Versailles right in front of you. But I love this.

    “But most of all, I want to say that my horse is the star. Riders are only stars because of their horses and we must put the horses in their rightful place. I am so lucky to have her.”

    H&H features editor
    Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.
