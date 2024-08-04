



The individual Olympic dressage medals went down to the wire in a superb freestyle at Paris 2024. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB defended their Olympic title to the sound of Édith Piaf, Isabell Werth re-wrote lyrics in honour of her now Olympic silver-medallist Wendy, and Ken himself (Ryan Gosling) was in Versailles to watch the action during this world-class party at a palace.

Catch up on all of today’s stories…

Reigning Olympic champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB opted for the perfect French-themed soundtrack for their freestyle routine, with the pair winning individual gold with a +90% score

Jessica also confirmed future plans for this exceptional 17-year-old mare

Their nearest rivals were their team-mates Isabell Werth and Wendy, making it a one-two for Germany in the individual competition

World champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale earned a beautiful bronze medal for Britain, after helping the team to bronze earlier in the week

Carl Hester delivered “possibly the best freestyle I’ve ever done” on his seventh Olympic Games to finish sixth with Fame

Becky Moody and Jagerbomb’s Tom Jones freestyle wowed judges and fans – with Hollywood A-listers Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling watching from the stands

Today marks the conclusion of the Olympic dressage action at Versailles – but there is still more equestrian sport to come, as the showjumpers are back in action tomorrow

