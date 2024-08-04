



After two days of dressage medal action – and hurrah for two bronze medals for Britain – we’re focusing on Olympic individual showjumping tomorrow.

Here’s what to look out for as we enter the final throes of equestrian action from Paris 2024…

1. How many will jump clear? The top 30 riders tomorrow will make the cut for tomorrow’s individual team final on Tuesday. In Tokyo, exactly 30 riders recorded jumping clears – a feat of course-design mixed with a dose of luck which surely can’t be repeated at a second Olympics.

2. The Brits. With Harry Charles, Ben Maher and Scott Brash all on great form to win team gold last week, expectations are high for British Olympic individual showjumping honours. Romeo 88, Dallas Vegas Batilly and Jefferson jumped fantastic clears in the team final, so let’s hope they can keep that up.

3. More beautiful fences. Our favourites so far include the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe line on team final day and the ballet fence in the qualifier. What’s coming up over the next two days for the grand finale?

4. Daniel Coyle. The Irishman jumped clears in both rounds of the team competition with the 14-year-old mare Legacy and is one to watch as we move into phase two.

5. New competitors. Those riders who are only in Paris as individuals, without a team, haven’t had a chance to jump in competition here yet so will have their first turn in the arena (bar training sessions) tomorrow. They include Greece’s Ioil Mytilinaiou with L’Artiste De Toxandra. Ioil made her championship debut at the 2021 Europeans and nearly walked away with an individual medal.

