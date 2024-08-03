



Six horses were not presented at the Olympic showjumping trot-up for the individual competition this afternoon and one has been held over for re-inspection.

France’s Kevin Staut did not bring forward Viking D’La Rousserie, who was eliminated when re-inspected for the team competition.

The other horses who were not presented were Jarlin De Torres (the ride of the UAE’s Ali Hamad Al Kirbi), Donatello 141 (Israel’s Ashlee Bond), Alamo (Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Alsharbatly) and Tornado VS (Spain’s Amanda Trapote) and Coronado (Egypt’s Nayel Nassar).

Abdullah Alsharbatly and Alamo were already holding the alternate spot for Saudi Arabia so their non appearance does not affect the starting line-up.

With Kevin still out of the running, France stick with the same three riders as won team bronze in the team contest (Simon Delestre, Julien Epaillard and Olivier Perreau).

The UAE and Israel can field alternates Foncetti VD Heffinck (ridden by Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi), and C Vier 2 (ridden by Isabella Russekoff) in tomorrow’s individual qualifier.

Nayel was an individual so Egypt will now not be represented in the competition.

Tirano, the ride of Spanish team rider Ismael Garcia Roque, was held over and will be re-inspected at 9am tomorrow local time (8am British time). If he does not make it through the re-inspection, Spain will have just two riders in the individual contest because Amanda Trapote, their alternate, did not present today.

All the British horses were presented and passed.

Following today’s Olympic showjumping trot-up, 73 horses are set to come forward for the individual jumping qualifier on Monday – or 74 if Tirano passes tomorrow. Thirty will qualify for the final on Tuesday, which will be the last pure equestrian event of Paris 2024.

