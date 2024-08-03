



There was a thrilling finish to the Olympic team dressage competition at Paris 2024 as Germany picked up a third dressage team gold medal in a row, Denmark secured their first dressage medal in recent years, and Britain enjoyed a clear sweep of success across all the equestrian disciplines in Versailles.

The slate is now wiped clean ahead of the freestyle final tomorrow, where we will get to witness combinations “dancing” to their own floorplan and chosen music (4 August).

Catch up on all today’s stories from Versailles…

Reigning Olympic champions Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB were last to go. Their test was arguably a little below the standard that they usually produce, but it was just enough for the German team to clinch gold.

Britain’s Lottie Fry was the final rider of the British team to enter the arena this afternoon, piloting her world gold medal-winning partner Glamourdale. They produced a wonderful performance for the team and ensured she, plus teammates Carl Hester and Becky Moody, secured bronze.

The Danish team won their first Olympic team dressage medal since 2008.

Becky Moody got the British team off to a flying start, topping the leaderboard after the first rotation of riders.

Carl Hester had to draw on all of his experience to get the best out of a rather spooky Fame.

Isabell Werth, the most decorated Olympic dressage rider of all time, and her partnership with Wendy continued to go from strength to strength.

Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen was another rider who had to navigate some tense moments during his test with Vayron.

Meanwhile, none other than Snoop Dogg, possibly one of the most famous rappers of all time, made an appearance at the dressage alongside Martha Stewart, businesswoman, writer, and television presenter. They were dressed in full dressage regalia

Stay tuned for more action from Paris over the next three days.

