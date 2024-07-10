Final British Olympic dressage team and alternate confirmed for Paris





The final British Olympic dressage team for Paris has been confirmed, as British Equestrian has announced that Becky Moody and Jagerbomb will be the alternate combination.

On behalf of the British Olympic Association, British Equestrian has named who will be in the teams and who will be the alternates for all three disciplines.

The British Olympic dressage team is as follows:

Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame

Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl

Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen

Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

Groom: Lucy Scudamore

Charlotte Dujardin with 11-year-old Imhotep

Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: T Huizing

Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi

Groom: Francesca Gorni

Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale

Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

Breeder: J Rodenburg

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

Groom: Richard Hauwaerts

Alternates

Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb

Owners: rider and Jo Cooper

Breeder: rider

Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz

Groom: Kim Masson

The Olympic dressage competition runs on 30 and 31 July and 3 and 4 August at the Palace of Versailles. There will be 15 teams taking part, with three riders per team, and 15 individual riders as well as all the team riders will compete for the individual medals. Team medals will be awarded on 3 August and individuals on 4 August.

