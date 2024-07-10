{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Final British Olympic dressage team and alternate confirmed for Paris

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • The final British Olympic dressage team for Paris has been confirmed, as British Equestrian has announced that Becky Moody and Jagerbomb will be the alternate combination.

    On behalf of the British Olympic Association, British Equestrian has named who will be in the teams and who will be the alternates for all three disciplines.

    The British Olympic dressage team is as follows:

    Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame

    Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl

    Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen

    Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium

    Groom: Lucy Scudamore

    Charlotte Dujardin with 11-year-old Imhotep

    Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

    Breeder: T Huizing

    Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi

    Groom: Francesca Gorni

    Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale

    Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses

    Breeder: J Rodenburg

    Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro

    Groom: Richard Hauwaerts

    Alternates

    Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb

    Owners: rider and Jo Cooper

    Breeder: rider

    Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz

    Groom: Kim Masson

    The Olympic dressage competition runs on 30 and 31 July and 3 and 4 August at the Palace of Versailles. There will be 15 teams taking part, with three riders per team, and 15 individual riders as well as all the team riders will compete for the individual medals. Team medals will be awarded on 3 August and individuals on 4 August.

