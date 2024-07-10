Final British Olympic dressage team and alternate confirmed for Paris

The final British Olympic dressage team for Paris has been confirmed, as British Equestrian has announced that Becky Moody and Jagerbomb will be the alternate combination.
On behalf of the British Olympic Association, British Equestrian has named who will be in the teams and who will be the alternates for all three disciplines.
The British Olympic dressage team is as follows:
Carl Hester with 14-year-old Fame
Owners: rider, Fiona Bigwood and Mette Dahl
Breeder: VOFG and M Gerritsen
Breeding: by Bordeaux 28, out of a mare by Rhodium
Groom: Lucy Scudamore
Charlotte Dujardin with 11-year-old Imhotep
Owners: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham
Breeder: T Huizing
Breeding: by Everdale, out of a mare by Vivaldi
Groom: Francesca Gorni
Lottie Fry with 13-year-old Glamourdale
Owners: rider and Van Olst Horses
Breeder: J Rodenburg
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale, out of a mare by Negro
Groom: Richard Hauwaerts
Alternates
Becky Moody with 10-year-old Jagerbomb
Owners: rider and Jo Cooper
Breeder: rider
Breeding: by Dante Weltino, out of a mare by Jazz
Groom: Kim Masson
The Olympic dressage competition runs on 30 and 31 July and 3 and 4 August at the Palace of Versailles. There will be 15 teams taking part, with three riders per team, and 15 individual riders as well as all the team riders will compete for the individual medals. Team medals will be awarded on 3 August and individuals on 4 August.
