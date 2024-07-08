The best pre-Olympic preparation: double win for British world champions





Lottie Fry and Glamourdale secured the best possible boost to their own and Britain’s Olympic hopes as they won the Aachen CDI4* grand prix and grand prix special, both on over 80%.

The double world champions had only competed once since they won team gold and individual silver at last September’s Europeans – in Aachen in May, when they won the three-star grand prix and special. They returned on top form, scoring 80.98% in the grand prix and 80.1% in the special, with Isabell Werth on DSP Quantaz in second on 75.54, and 75%.

All the judges in the grand prix placed the world champions first, and four gave them a nine for overall impression – but a delighted Lottie said there could be more to come.

“We wanted to see where we stand,” she said. “There is still room for improvement, but we are on the right track with regards to Paris and now we know where we can fine-tune a few aspects.”

In the special, Lottie and the 13-year-old son of Lord Leatherdale gave a jaw-dropping performance, achieving their score despite a slight loss of balance in the right canter pirouette that resulted in a 6.3 score; their first 10 came for the half-pass to their right, followed by their famous and fabulous extended canter, which earned them four 10s and a nine.

“To be honest, that was one of the best feelings that he has ever given me in a test,” said Lottie. “I was so pleased with my pirouette to the left that I somehow forgot to ride the rest of the centre line. So it was my own fault. But in the rest of the test he was so focused on me, had so much go, and we had so much fun in there. That was the best feeling I could have wished for before Paris.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.