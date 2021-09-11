



Great Britain’s Lottie Fry, who is just 25 years old, scored her third personal best in three days in the freestyle at the European Dressage Championships in Hagen this afternoon (11 September).

Drawn last to go, she rode her own and the Van Olsts’ Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion Everdale to a great score of 84.72% in the European Dressage Championships freestyle competition, having already notched up personal bests in the grand prix and grand prix special earlier this week.

“Everdale was so good – we had one tiny mistake in the one-time tempi-changes, but apart from that he was just on fire,” explained Lottie afterwards. “He was so much more soft and supple today compared to the previous two tests we have completed this week, which were also amazing but I just got an extra feeling today that he was more focused and more with me.”

As has been the common theme in Everdale’s tests this week, he showed some incredible canter work, in particular the extended canter, which was breath-taking, to a magical soundtrack, featuring riffs from Rhianna’s Diamonds.

“He loves dancing to that music, and it’s nice to bring something contemporary music-wise to the freestyle,” said Lottie, who was painfully close to finishing fourth, being just .17% behind Germany’s Isabell Werth and Weihegold Old.

“I got three personal bests this week, so I can’t be disappointed and Everdale is such an exciting horse for the future,” Lottie concluded.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.