Two top horses move to new riders while Helgstrand barred from team duties





Top dressage horses Queenparks Wendy and Jovian will be campaigned by Germany’s Isabell Werth and Sweden’s Patrik Kittel, while Andreas Helgstrand is excluded from team competition during 2024.

Today (12 January) a spokesman for Helgstrand Dressage announced that the stable, in collaboration with Queenparks Wendy’s owner Bolettte Wandt of Château de Fontaine, has entered into a partnership with Isabell and Isabell’s sponsor Madeleine Winter-Schulze for the 10-year-old mare to join Isabell. A partnership has been formed between Helgstrand Dressage and Patrik for 10-year-old stallion Jovian.

Both horses’ nationalities have been updated on the FEI database, ahead of the 15 January Olympic transfer deadline.

The move comes after Andreas Helgstrand was excluded from the Danish national team and team activities following the broadcast of TV2’s documentary Operation X: The Secrets of the Horse Billionaire, filmed undercover at Helgstrand Dressage.

“Both horses are at the peak of their careers, so it only makes sense that they should have optimal conditions to develop their sporting potential while Andreas Helgstrand is out of competition in 2024,” said the Helgstrand spokesman.

“Wendy” made her international debut with Andreas as a five-year-old at the World Championships for young dressage horses, where she won bronze. She made her grand prix debut at the Aalborg CDI3* in 2022, and has consistently posted +71% scores. In October Wendy scored a personal best of 81.16% in the freestyle at the World Cup qualifier in Herning with Andreas.

Isabell said she is “very proud and grateful to welcome this outstanding horse”.

“I would like to give special thanks to Madeleine Winter-Schulze, Bolette Wandt, and Andreas Helgstrand for facilitating this partnership,” she said.

Bolette said Wendy and Isabell are the “perfect match”.

“They are both true power girls. Wendy has a real ‘here I come’ charisma, talent, and power – the entire package required to reach the top. Moreover, she is still a young horse, and I have no doubt that there is a lot more to come in the future. Wendy is in very good hands with Isabell,” she said.

Andreas bought Jovian as a three-year-old and has produced him. In 2019 Jovian won the five-year-old final at the World Championships for young dressage horses, then went on to win the seven-year-old final in 2021. Last summer Andreas and Jovian were part of the Danish Nations Cup team at Aachen, and in September they were on the team that won bronze at the Europeans in Riesenbeck.

“I admire Jovian. He is an absolutely fantastic horse, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to ride him,” said Patrik.

“I have been a fan of his since Andreas bought him. He has qualities beyond this world – when he trots, it’s like he’s trotting on clouds. I will do everything I can to do him justice and hope that we develop a good and fruitful partnership together.”

Andreas said Wendy and Jovian are “two absolutely fantastic horses, and it’s of course, a bit sad to say goodbye to them”.

“However, I am most of all happy and proud that we have made agreements with two of the world’s absolute best dressage riders, allowing both horses to showcase their worth and continue on their journey towards the stars,” he said.

The Helgstrand spokesman added that the stable “looks forward to following the new partnerships closely”.

“There is no doubt that it will be an exciting journey full of success,” he said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.