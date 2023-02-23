



The National Equine Show takes place for the second time on 2-3 March 2024 at the NEC, Birmingham, with the doors open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday. The National Equine Show is a shopping extravaganza, which also has stages featuring guest speakers including Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin and equestrian influencer Esme Higgs (This Esme).

Tickets cost from £12 for one day, or £20 for the weekend, with VIP options available for £60. To buy tickets, go to https://nationalequine.seetickets.com/tour/the-national-equine-show.

As well as having over 135 tradestands, enabling visitors to shop undercover, the show has guest speakers and panel discussions taking place throughout the event – think Horse of the Year Show minus the competition element. If you’re after bumper equestrian shopping and want to see some of your heroes off their horses, then this is the show for you.

When it comes to guest speakers, the show has 26 lined up, including some particularly great ones in addition to Charlotte – such as five-star event rider and burgeoning showjumper Gemma Stevens, Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker, and popular showjumper Geoff Billington.

As for shopping, brands to enjoy browsing and buying from include Bliss of London, Bloomfields Horseboxes, Charles Owen, Equidry, Flying Changes and Joshua Jones to name a few. To find out more about the brands exhibiting, and other guest speakers, visit the The National Equine Show’s website.

There are two halls – the main hall and market hall. In the main hall you will find those 135 tradestands showcasing the latest season’s kit, plus fitting rooms or personal shopper experiences available. The smaller market hall area includes high end, discounted products from the previous season.

Visitors will also find interactive experiences on site, including the EqueSoul Fitness Rider Wellness Zone ft. Ice Bath Co, The PolyJumps Eventer Experience and SJB Performance Training Dressage Simulator.

